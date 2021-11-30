Tickets on sale Dec. 1 for the 2022 Season at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer this holiday season, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has you covered.



Tickets for all premier events of the 2022 race season at the world-class track will go on sale Dec. 1 at WeatherTechRaceway.com.



The 2022 schedule begins with the Trans Am Speedfest (April 22-24), followed by the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, featuring the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship (April 29 – May 1).



Motorcycle action returns to the Peninsula with the GEICO Motorcycle MotoAmerica Superbike Speedfest (July 8-10, TBC) that brings championship riders to the home track of MotoAmerica president and three-time world champion Wayne Rainey. Then days later, the AHRMA Classic Motofest of Monterey (July 15-17) revs in with vintage motorcycles and off-road competition. Tickets for the MotoAmerica event can only be purchased on the MotoAmerica website and will be available shortly.



The Monterey Pre-Reunion (Aug. 13-14) leads into the world-renowned Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion (Aug. 17-20). The 2022 edition of the prestigious event will feature a tribute to the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.



The Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, featuring the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, will bring all the pomp and circumstance as the Sept. 9-11 Season Finale will crown the series champion. With its international driver lineup, WeatherTech Raceway is the place to be to see drivers from around the world compete for the championship. Concluding the 2022 season is the Velocity Invitational, Oct. 14-16 (TBC), which combines historic race cars with a relaxing lifestyle experience.



For those who don't want to miss a moment of the memorable action, this year’s Season Pass grants general admission with Paddock access and general parking for all eight events. With a value of more than $600, the 2022 Season Pass is available for only $450. Monterey County residents save even further with 2022 Season Passes offered for a preferred price of $350.



The Family Friendly Package includes four general admission passes with Paddock access to all eight Premier events, all for just $1,000. Monterey County residents can again save further with Family Passes priced at $800.



Campsites for all events will also be on sale Dec. 1. Only one campsite can be purchased for the Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship, Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion and Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey.



For all numbered campsites, customers may call the ticket office at (831) 242-8200. To ensure a smooth and efficient registration process, please have ready the campground name you are interested in, the length of your motorhome (if applicable), or the site number you would like to request, and the event for which you are interested in purchasing the campsite.



Using the website is strongly recommended, as the phones may be busy while the tickets and accommodations specialists assist customers. If you do choose to call, please press 1 when prompted. The next available agent will return your call as soon as possible. Please be aware that due to the heavy volume of incoming calls on Dec. 1, the ticket office will be closed to walk-ins, and will reopen Dec. 2 during normal business hours (8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).



Don’t miss the 2022 season at WeatherTech Raceway! There will be unforgettable action at every turn, flanked by the breathtaking backdrop of Laguna Seca Recreation Area. For more information on the full schedule, please visit WeatherTechRaceway.com.



(Courtesy of WeatherTech Raceway)