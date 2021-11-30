World of Illumination Opens an All-New Theme Park at Atlanta Motor Speedway

World of Illumination — the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show — is unveiling a new theme park in the Atlanta-metro area. Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton will be home to Arctic Adventure, which features millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays synchronized to popular and beloved holiday music. The show’s construction is already underway and tickets are now on sale.

World of Illumination’s Arctic Adventure is a polar-themed extravaganza that introduces guests to a 32-foot-tall snowman named Sunny and all of his tundra-bound friends. With whimsical winter characters and a simulated snowfall, visitors will be mesmerized by the larger-than-life, interactive nature of the experience, which opens November 17.

Designed to be enjoyed from the safety and comfort of the guest’s vehicle, the attraction is about one mile in length and takes approximately 25-30 minutes to drive through.

“Our team is thrilled to be bringing this state-of-the-art show to Hampton and the surrounding areas,” said Yakir Urman, World of Illumination CEO. “The experience pushes the boundaries of imagination and is sure to delight kids of all ages.”

Arctic Adventure will be open nightly, including holidays, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. All ticket prices are per vehicle, so guests can load up their cars with family and friends to enjoy the show. Ticket prices start at $45 plus tax and applicable fees.

Online reservations are required and tickets will not be sold at the gate. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.worldofillumination.com.

AMS PR