Weekend tickets for World Wide Technology Raceway’s NASCAR Cup Series and INDYCAR events to go on sale on Wednesday

Tickets for World Wide Technology Raceway’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Weekend and its sixth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Weekend for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will go on sale on Wednesday, December 1, at 10 a.m. Central.

Single-day tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series race, NTT INDYCAR SERIES event and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, December 15, at 10 a.m. Central.

WWTR’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, June 5, at 2:30 p.m. Central. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is scheduled for Saturday, August 20.

For tickets and information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

WWTR PR