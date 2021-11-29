Monday, Nov 29

Weekend tickets for World Wide Technology Raceway’s NASCAR Cup Series and INDYCAR events to go on sale on Wednesday

Speedway News
Monday, Nov 29 3
Weekend tickets for World Wide Technology Raceway’s NASCAR Cup Series and INDYCAR events to go on sale on Wednesday

Tickets for World Wide Technology Raceway’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Weekend and its sixth annual Bommarito Automotive Group 500 Weekend for the NTT INDYCAR SERIES will go on sale on Wednesday, December 1, at 10 a.m. Central.

Single-day tickets for the NASCAR Cup Series race, NTT INDYCAR SERIES event and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Toyota 200 will go on sale to the public on Wednesday, December 15, at 10 a.m. Central.

WWTR’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on Sunday, June 5, at 2:30 p.m. Central. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES Bommarito Automotive Group 500 is scheduled for Saturday, August 20.

For tickets and information, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

WWTR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Virginia Motor Speedway Releases 2022 Super Late Model Special Event Dates
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.