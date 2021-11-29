Virginia Motor Speedway Releases 2022 Super Late Model Special Event Dates

Virginia Motor Speedway officials are excited to release the dates for the speedway's 2022 Super Late Model special events. Fans are sure to want to mark their calendars for what will be another stellar year for super late model action at the ½ mile speed plant in Jamaica, VA.

The speedway will host two of the East Coast's premier Super Late Model events, the Virginia Is For Lovers King of the Commonwealth and Ernie Shelton's USA100, both will pay $20,000 to win.

"The super late model events here at the speedway have been phenomenal; if these two dates are not on your calendar yet, they should be," commented track owner Bill Sawyer.

On Saturday, May 21st, the always exciting Ultimate Super Late Model Series will return for the $20,000 to win Virginia is for Racing Lovers King of the Commonwealth. Last season Brandon Overton of Evans, GA, took home the victory.

August 6th, the Ultimate Super Late Model Series stars, and cars will return for Ernie Shelton's 46th Annual USA 100 and pay $20,000 to win.

"We are so very proud to have our schedule anchored by our two biggest events of the year at VMS. These two races are so important to our racers and the racers of the region. The Sawyer family has been such a blessing to our Ultimate and Fastrak programs. They have one of the top 5 facilities anywhere in the country, and the racing has been excellent every time we have been there. It is truly the diamond of the mid-Atlantic." Commented Tour Series Director Kelley Carlton.

If you are unable to attend in person, Racing America / Speed51.com will broadcast both events.

The supporting class for both events will be determined in the upcoming week. Both events are tentative and subject to change due to tire availability.

Look for the remaining marquee events and complete 2022 schedule to be released in the next few weeks. Fans can visit www.vamotorspeedway.com for more info on the speedway's 53rdseason of racing.

