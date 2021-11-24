NASHCAR takes over Music City Nov. 30-Dec. 2 as NASCAR's best visit for Champion's Week celebration

Nashville will be in the NASCAR spotlight next week as Music City once again hosts NASCAR’s Champion’s Week celebration with a variety of activities and events across the city from Nov. 30-Dec. 2.

Nashville Superspeedway staff members will be at several locations throughout Champion’s Week, with fans encouraged to stop by for giveaway items and to register to win tickets and prizes for the June 24-26, 2022, NASCAR tripleheader weekend, featuring the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, June 26.

“There is a reason NASCAR is bringing its Champion’s Week back to Nashville,” said Erik Moses, Nashville Superspeedway’s president. “This area is passionate about motorsports and the response the first Champion’s Week in Nashville garnered in 2019 was one of the key reasons NASCAR brought racing back to Nashville Superspeedway this past season.

“That passion was on full display for our Father’s Day Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race which was the first full-capacity sellout for NASCAR since the pandemic began in spring 2020. We look forward to welcoming NASCAR fans back to Middle Tennessee next week and next summer.”

The NASCAR Cup Series (Kyle Larson), NASCAR Xfinity Series (Daniel Hemric) and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (Ben Rhodes) champions from the 2021 season, as well as other NASCAR touring series champions, will be honored throughout the week.

Champion’s Week activities include:

TUESDAY, NOV. 30 (all times Central)

Ally Fan Headquarters | Ole Red (11 a.m.-Midnight “Register To Win” raffle for chance to win Ally 400 tickets and dinner from Ole Red Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Ally Chevrolet parked outside for pictures Ally 400 replica trophy on-site

NASCAR Next Gen Display/2022 Track Schedule Display |Riverfront Park (Noon-6 p.m.)

NASCAR Night at Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets sponsored by Hunt Brothers Pizza | Bridgestone Arena (7 p.m.) Nashville Superspeedway ticketing staff on arena concourse for “Register To Win” race ticket signups. Fans who register can receive a commemorative Ally 400 souvenir program from the track’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race on Father’s Day. NASCAR-themed activities throughout the game.



WEDNESDAY, DEC. 1 (all times Central):

Ally Fan Headquarters | Ole Red (11 a.m.-Midnight) “Register To Win” for chance to win Ally 400 tickets and dinner from Ole Red Alex Bowman’s No. 48 Ally Chevrolet parked outside for pictures. Ally 400 replica trophy on-site

NASCAR Next Gen Display/2022 Track Schedule Display | Riverfront Park (Noon-6 p.m.)



Burnouts on Broadway presented by DoorDash | Lower Broadway (6:30-8 p.m.) Nashville Superspeedway-branded giant guitar on display for photos near car staging area. Nashville Superspeedway ticketing staff pop-up tent for “Register to Win” opportunity on corner of Broadway and 3rd Avenue (in front of Ole Red).



THURSDAY, DEC. 2 (all times Central):

NASCAR Next Gen Display/2022 Track Schedule Display | Riverfront Park (10 a.m.-Noon)



Nashville Superspeedway Presentation to Kyle Busch | Music City Center Room 207 (10:40 a.m., not open to fans) Nashville Superspeedway President Erik Moses to present Busch with a memento for achieving his 100th NASCAR Xfinity Series race win in the Tennessee Lottery 250 at NSS on June 19.



Highlights from Wednesday night’s Burnouts on Broadway event and Thursday night’s awards ceremony will be televised Saturday, Dec. 4 on NBCSN from 6-9 p.m. ET. For more information, visit www.nascar.com/championsweek.

Nashville Superspeedway’s June 24-26, 2022, NASCAR tripleheader weekend schedule includes:

Friday, June 24: Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7 p.m. CT, FS1)

Rackley Roofing 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (7 p.m. CT, FS1) Saturday, June 25: Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA)

Tennessee Lottery 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race (2:30 p.m. CT, USA) Sunday, June 26: Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race (4 p.m. CT, NBC)

The Ally 400 is the second NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway after this past season’s inaugural event. The Tennessee Lottery 250 will be the 23rd NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Nashville Superspeedway while the Rackley Roofing 200 will be the 15th Truck Series event at the 1.33-mile concrete track.

Keep track of Nashville Superspeedway’s latest news and updates at NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or via social media at Facebook.com/ NashvilleSuperspeedway, on Twitter at @nashvillesupers and Instagram @nashvillesuperspeedway. For questions about media relations, employment, or other inquiries, interested parties are encouraged to email [email protected] com.

NSS PR