Gift of Lights Returns to Celebrate No Limits, Christmas

The yuletide season tradition that is Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway celebrates its 12 th year with the annual Thanksgiving opening night kickoff to 39 days of one of the Lone Star State’s largest holiday light shows.

Beginning Thanksgiving Day, November 25, through Sunday, January 2, families will enjoy two miles of light displays throughout the speedway. The display is open every day during that time period, including Christmas Eve and Christmas day, from 6-9 p.m. (Sunday-Thursday) and 6-10 p.m. (Friday & Saturday).

A $1 donation from each ticket sold benefits Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas Chapter.

Drive-through guests will be captivated by the more than two million (2,000,000) lights spread across the circuit, the result of more than 1,100 man-hours of setup by holiday display giant Winterland, Inc., the company responsible for similar light shows at the speedways in Indianapolis, Las Vegas, Charlotte, New Hampshire, and Phoenix. The in-vehicle event has always been socially distanced so guests’ safety will be seamless.

Santa’s Village returns to Gift of Lights at Texas Motor Speedway with games and activities for the kids, as well as food and beverages. Santa will be in town until December 25 (he’ll be a bit busy that day) for photographs starting at $15. Ice skating will not be a part of this year’s festivities.

A number of special discount days are scheduled including:

· November 25: Opening Night sponsored by 95.9 FM The Ranch and 92.1 Hank FM.

· December 29: Dress Up Your Pet Night sponsored by 95.5 FM The Ranch and 92.1 Hank FM - $5 discount at the gate to those who bring their pet.

· November 30: Crazy PJs Night sponsored by Cornerstone Staffing – Wear your pajamas to receive a $5 discount at the gate.

· December 1: Crazy Sweater Night sponsored by Univision - $5 discount at the gate for those who wear a crazy Christmas sweater.

· December 2: Decorate Your Vehicle Night sponsored by KLTY – Decorate your vehicle to receive $5 off at the gate.

· December 9: Free Military & First Responders Night sponsored by KLTY & KSKY – free admission for anyone with a valid ID.

· Dec. 18: Hank FM Experience – join Hank FM in Santa’s Village for crafts and toys giveaways

Tickets to 'Gift of Lights' are available online ( giftoflightstexas.com ) beginning at $30 (car/truck) and $60 (bus/limo). Motorcycles and passengers in truck beds and trailers are prohibited.

The best routes to enter the 'Gift of Lights' without traffic issues are detailed on the map below.

www.giftoflightstexas.com

