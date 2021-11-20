Inclement Weather Delays Opening of Magic of Lights™ at Homestead-Miami Speedway; Magical, Drive-through Experience Now Set for Saturday (Nov. 20) Debut

Homestead-Miami Speedway’s first ever Magic of Lights, scheduled to open later this evening, is being postponed until Saturday (Nov. 20) because of inclement weather. As a result, the drive-through, family-friendly holiday lights extravaganza will open Saturday evening at 6 p.m. ET through 10 p.m.

The Magic of Lights will showcase a dazzling display of more than one million twinkling, sparkling lights and magical scenes, all viewed within the comfort and safety of the guest’s vehicle, and will run through Jan. 1, 2022. Advanced-sale tickets are on sale today by visiting magicoflights.com/homestead. Fans can keep up with up-to-date happenings at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Kids from ages one to 92 (and above) will be mesmerized with the colorful lights, holiday scenes and a cast of characters. Families, couples, friends, social and work groups can enjoy the happy holiday experience. Ticket prices include:

Advanced Pricing Prime Season through Dec. 9: $20 per standard vehicle in advance with $30 at the gate weekdays (Monday through Thursday), or $35 on weekends (Friday through Sunday).

Dec. 10 - Jan. 1: $25 per standard vehicle in advance with $35 at the gate weekdays (Monday through Thursday), or $40 on weekends (Friday through Sunday).

Oversized vehicles such as limousines or vans for 15 passengers or more will be $40 per vehicle in advance, $50 per vehicle at the gate and $55 on weekend dates (Friday through Sunday).

Tour buses can be accommodated for $100.

Group rates are also available.

Guests will be able to enjoy all the spectacular displays, using the latest LED technology and digital animations. Tickets purchased online in advance can be used at any date, allowing guests the flexibility on when they choose to attend. The experiences will include featured displays like Prehistoric Christmas and Big Foot Monster Trucks. All are guaranteed to warm the heart and create special family memories across generations.

Homestead-Miami Speedway makes its return to the NASCAR Playoffs in 2022 with a tripleheader on Oct. 22-23. The Baptist Health 200 for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be a part of a Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader with the Contender Boats 250 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series. The weekend’s anchor event, Dixie Vodka 400, a NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs race, is set for Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022. It’s the first time in three years that Homestead-Miami Speedway has played host to NASCAR’s Playoffs.

HMS PR