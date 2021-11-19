Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith Statement on North Carolina’s Budget and American Rescue Plan Allocation for North Wilkesboro, Charlotte Motor Speedway

The following is a statement from Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith on funding for North Wilkesboro Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway being included in North Carolina’s 2022 budget as part of the American Rescue Plan:

Marcus Smith, Speedway Motorsports President and CEO:

“I’d like to thank Gov. Roy Cooper, House Speaker Tim Moore, Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and all our state legislators for their support of motorsports and economic development in the new state budget. The allocated funds from the American Rescue Plan are investments in the future for the motorsports and tourism industries of North Carolina.

“While Charlotte Motor Speedway is considered modern by many standards, it’s still more than 60 years old and in need of infrastructure improvements to maintain its position as an attractive venue for world-class events. We’ll use the state allocation toward upgrading fan amenities along our frontstretch, and we’ll have more details to share at a later date as we prepare for the Coca-Cola 600 next May.

“The allocation toward North Wilkesboro provides the starting capital needed to rebuild the infrastructure of the historic facility. With state budget amounts now finalized, we can zero in on project priorities and determine work schedules. The goal will be to modernize the property so that it can host racing and special events again in the future.

“I’d also like to thank all the members of the Wilkes County community who have donated their time and hard work to help demolish old buildings and clear brush and debris. We are truly grateful for what you’ve already done, and we look forward to rebuilding North Wilkesboro Speedway.”

For future updates, visit www. northwilkesborospeedway.com.

SMI PR