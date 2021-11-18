PIRTEK Named Official Hose Supplier of Indianapolis Motor Speedway, INDYCAR

PIRTEK, the hydraulic and industrial hose service leader and the only brand of its kind in franchising in the United States, will become the Official Hose Supplier of INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Through the partnership, INDYCAR will begin to transition some of its hydraulic hose usage to the PIRTEK brand of hoses and equipment.

PIRTEK also will continue its long-standing relationship with Team Penske’s NASCAR and INDYCAR teams through associate sponsorship and other activation as the company expands its motorsports involvement.

“As PIRTEK USA grows, we are thrilled to add another motorsports property to our portfolio through our relationship with INDYCAR and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, while also continuing to build our long-lasting relationship with Team Penske,” PIRTEK USA President and CEO Kim Gubera said. “We are confident that the evolution in our partnership will have a substantial impact on our franchise network and get them excited to be a bigger part of motorsports. PIRTEK is especially honored to be chosen as the Official Hose Supplier for Team Penske, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

PIRTEK boasts more than 500 Service & Supply Centers in 23 countries around the world and has more than 30 years of experience in the hydraulic and industrial hose maintenance and replacement field. Powered by an industry-leading approach to sales and service and backed by a corporate center passionate about its franchisees and customers, PIRTEK offers unmatched service and logistics.

Located in Rockledge, Florida, the PIRTEK USA Corporate Headquarters takes pride in its role as a franchisor and distributor of quality products. As the franchisor, PIRTEK has committed to provide excellent and continuous support to its network of franchise locations. Franchisees receive assistance in areas of marketing, product and technical support, sales, information technology and accounting. The headquarters also serves as a distributor of products with a fully staffed warehouse facility meeting the necessities of its franchisees and customers.

“PIRTEK is a tremendous company with a rich racing heritage,” INDYCAR President Jay Frye said. “PIRTEK definitely complements our paddock’s needs and everything we do. We look forward to their expanded role as they implement and showcase their vast array of products and services to their customers and franchisees through INDYCAR.”

The 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season kicks off with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on Sunday, Feb. 27 in St. Petersburg, Florida. NBC will provide live coverage of 14 series races next year, including this race and the 106th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge on Sunday, May 29.

IMS PR