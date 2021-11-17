Sonoma Raceway, City of Elk Grove to celebrate Kyle Larson on Nov. 22

Kyle Larson will get a champion’s welcome when he returns to his hometown of Elk Grove on Monday, Nov. 22.

Sonoma Raceway and the City of Elk Grove have planned a day for all NASCAR fans to celebrate Larson’s 2021 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Larson, 29, captured the NASCAR Championship by winning the final race of the season at Phoenix International Raceway. Larson attended Pleasant Grove High School and began his racing career on short tracks all around Northern California.

The event will begin with a parade down Elk Grove Boulevard starting near the intersection of Elk Grove Boulevard and Florin Road. The parade will proceed to the Old Town Plaza where Larson will be joined by local dignitaries and gather with race fans.

The event is free of charge and open to anyone.

Who: 2021 NASCAR Champion Kyle Larson, City of Elk Grove, Sonoma Raceway

What: Public celebration of Larson’s championship

When: Monday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

Where: Old Town Plaza in downtown Elk Grove, Calif.

Sonoma Raceway PR