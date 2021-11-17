Championship Saturday Coming To Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway November 20

The Limited Late Model feature mathematically has six drivers eligible to become this year's champion. However, all eyes will be on the top three drivers, Kevin Rollins, Alan Carter, and Jonathan Dishman. Dishman, who won the 2020 Limited Late Model Championship, will look to make a repeat appearance in the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway winner circle and add another trophy to his case.

The BH Holmes Construction Legends Championship race in memory of Kevin Cordell will bring another exciting points battle for the championship to the Fairgrounds Speedway. Three drivers are poised for a chance to hold the coveted 2021 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Championship trophy. Boston Oliver leads the battle by a single point over Oliver Cordell. Sitting right behind both drivers in third place is Rookie Michael Crafton III. Crafton is the winningest driver this 2021 season in the Legends division and looks to carry that momentum to Saturday to cap off a great rookie season. Oliver Cordell looks to not only win the championship, but also this race which is in memory of his Father Kevin who was a long time race supporter for the Fairgrounds Speedway.

An exciting day will be on hand as all 6 divisions look to crown their official 2021 champion. Racing will begin at 2:00pm with pits opening at 9:30am for all competitors.

Nashville Fairgounds PR