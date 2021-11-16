By the Numbers: Millions of Lights, Thousands of Cars, Countless Memories

When Charlotte Motor Speedway opens the gate for the 12th edition of Speedway Christmas presented by Continental Tire and Tire Pros on Friday, fans will experience the biggest and brightest holiday lights spectacle yet at the iconic speedway. Immersed in a sea of twinkling LEDs strung throughout the oval, road course and concourse, visitors from across the country will descend on America’s Home for the Holidays to experience the dazzling display that many families have made a can’t-miss Christmas tradition. The show runs nightly through Jan. 16, 2022 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Here are this year’s facts, by the numbers, for the country’s largest drive-thru, synchronized light show:

4 million lights: Creating a spectacular showcase of sparkle, the speedway has added lights this year, bringing the grand total to a mind-boggling 4 million. The theme of this year’s display – Santa’s North Pole – will see popular scenes from the jolly elf’s Winter Wonderland come to life in illuminated fashion alongside millions of LEDs synchronized to popular Christmas tunes.

3.75 miles: Strung throughout the infield, along portions of the iconic speedway and innovative ROVAL™, in the grandstands and under the concourse, Speedway Christmas guests wind through nearly four miles of lights as they take in hundreds of creative displays and lights synchronized to Christmas-themed music.

5,000 hours: A light show of this magnitude takes a sizable effort to construct. The speedway's operation crews have been hard at work since mid-October stringing lights, running power and testing the displays. In total, crews will rack up more than 5,200 work hours getting ready for opening night.

14,000 feet: Hundreds of light displays require plenty of extension cords. This year crews will use approximately 14,000 feet of cords to provide the power needed to bring the lively displays to life.

50 states: As a COVID-safe alternative to more traditional events, last year's edition of Speedway Christmas was the facility's most popular yet. Record numbers of cars visited the show last season, with pre-sale tickets being sold to guest visiting from all 50 states, Washington D.C. and as far away as Canada.

76,000 donuts: With all the fun that is to be had walking through the Christmas Village – which also includes an indoor movie theater, , a variety of craft vendors – fans are sure to work up an appetite. A Speedway Christmas staple, Lil' Donut Express, will return, serving sweet treats throughout the show. In all, Lil' Donuts expects to sell nearly 76,000 mini munchies, which, if laid side-by-side, would stretch nearly 3.5 miles, or almost the length of the drive-thru show.

16,000 square feet: Back by popular demand, Charlotte Motor Speedway's 16,000-square-foot HDTV will transform into a drive-in movie screen throughout the light show, playing holiday hit movies like "Elf," "Home Alone 2" and "A Christmas Story" every Thursday through Sunday night. Click here for a full schedule of movie nights and titles.

57 nights: Open nightly from Nov. 19 through Jan. 16, 2022 (closed Christmas Eve and for limited private bookings), Speedway Christmas will come to life for 57 nights throughout the season, providing families plenty of opportunities to take in the magic of the show.

14 songs: Much of what makes Speedway Christmas so unique are the synchronized lights-to-music that fill much of the infield and concourse. Fourteen popular scores played in rotation bring the show to life as displays – some towering as high as 80 feet in the air – dance and glisten to the tunes.

Only 1: With millions of lights, a slew of popular Christmas movies playing on the speedway's 16,000-square-foot HDTV and the return of the ever-popular infield Christmas village, there's only one place families need to be this year to get into the holiday spirit – Speedway Christmas presented by Continental Tire and Tire Pros.

CAR PASSES:

Speedway Christmas presented by Continental Tire and Tire Pros will be open nightly from Nov. 19 through Jan. 16, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Eve. Tickets are sold per vehicle (up to 15 passengers), online or at the gate starting at $30 Monday through Wednesday and $40 Thursday through Sunday. For just $70, guests can skip the line and use the Express Lane, located at Entrance P off of Morehead Road. Click here for a map.

Tickets, schedules and more information are available online at www.speedwaychristmas.com or at the gate.

FOLLOW ALONG:

