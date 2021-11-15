Continental Tire and Tire Pros Named Entitlement Speedway Christmas Sponsor

For more than a decade, Charlotte Motor Speedway has transformed from an iconic race track to a whimsical wonderland for the holidays, welcoming fans from across the country to the country’s largest drive-thru Christmas light display, its annual Speedway Christmas spectacular. As America’s Home for the Holidays prepares to welcome Christmas revelers for the 12th season of the wildly popular event, officials announced that Continental Tire and Tire Pros will serve as the entitlement sponsor of this year’s show.

“We are excited to be a part of this highly anticipated holiday tradition that has grown throughout the years at Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Travis Roffler, Director of Marketing, Continental Tire. “Continental Tire prides itself on providing premium lines of tires for all types of vehicles, so the drive-thru light experience that welcomes thousands of cars during the Speedway Christmas event was a natural fit for our brand.”

In addition to the naming rights, as part of the agreement, Continental Tire and Tire Pros will receive in-venue signage and displays throughout the Christmas show, a private night at the show for their employees and vendors and brand inclusion in upcoming publicity and marketing efforts around the event, among other perks.

Speedway Christmas, presented by Continental Tire and Tire Pros, opens Friday, Nov. 19, featuring more than 4 million sparkling LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guests around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse. Many of the lights will be synchronized to lively Christmas music that guests can listen to on their car radio as they wind through the show. Every Thursday through Sunday night, fans can enjoy the infield Christmas Village and drive-in Christmas movies on the speedway’s 16,000-square-foot HDTV.

“Through the years, Speedway Christmas has become more than just a spectacle of lights and music; Many families have made it part of their family tradition to visit year after year and take in the wonder and excitement,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Adding a blue chip sponsor like Continental Tire and Tire Pros will help us grow the event and reach new audiences, spread even more holiday cheer and continue to shine a light on Charlotte Motor Speedway as a must-visit Christmas destination.”

Speedway Christmas presented by Continental Tire and Tire Pros will be open nightly from Nov. 19 through Jan. 16, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Eve. Tickets are sold per vehicle, starting at $30 Monday-Wednesday nights and $40 Thursday-Sunday nights. The all-new Express Lane (accessible via Morehead Road at Entrance P) will be open Thursday-Sunday nights for $70 per vehicle.

Tickets are available online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate upon entry.

