Stafford Speedway Unveils 24 Event 2022 Race Schedule

The 2022 Stafford Speedway schedule has arrived. 24 race days make up the 2022 calendar highlighted by 12 special events kicking off with the 50th anniversary of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® April 23rd and 24th. Weekly racing will continue to be the core of the Stafford Speedway schedule with the SK Modified®, Late Model, SK Light Modified, Limited Late Model, and Street Stock divisions running weekly from May through September.

“Weekly racing continues to be very important to us at Stafford,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “The racing in each of our weekly divisions this year was excellent. There’s endless talent in all 5 Stafford divisions and we’ll continue to put those teams and drivers in the spotlight.”

The 2022 season will begin with the previously announced 50th Spring Sizzler® featuring two days of racing highlighted by a $15,000 to win 100 lap Open Modified event. A new addition to Spring Sizzler® weekend will be the PASS Super Late Models who are set for their first appearance at Stafford since 2012. Click here for more information on the 2022 NAPA Spring Sizzler.

The Open Modifieds will return to the half-mile once per month in 2022. The Call Before You Dig Open Modified 81 will kick-off the events Friday, May 20th and will be followed by the Bud Light Open 80 on June 10th, GAF Roofing Open 80 on July 1st, and the Lincoln Tech Open 80 on Friday, August 19th. New for 2022, the Tri-Track Modified Series will make a trip to Stafford Speedway Saturday, September 24th as the headliner for the 49th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Fall Final.

“We’re excited to have the Tri-Track Modified series back at Stafford after the incredible CBYD Modified Classic in 2020,” continued Arute. “The dates didn’t line-up to have them on the calendar in 2021, but they will be back in a big way in 2022 headlining the 49th NAPA Fall Final.”

Each of Stafford’s 5 weekly divisions will run an extra distance event with the SK Modifieds® going beyond their 40 lap distance twice. First with the 50 lap Senator’s Cup July 15th and again for the 9th Annual NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K. The Limited Late Models will run 5 extra laps on June 17th while the Street Stocks will compete in their annual Midstate Site Development Firecracker 30 on June 24th. Dunleavy’s Truck and Trailer Repair Modifiedz Night will be held July 8th and will feature a 40 lap event for the SK Light Modified division. Finally, the Late Models will run their extra distance event September 2nd in the Paradiso Insurance Late Model 50.

“We are building off the success of the last few seasons,” continued Arute. “The drivers, teams, and fans have all rallied behind Stafford in so many ways, 2022 will be a season that will make everyone proud to call Stafford Speedway their home track. We have multiple facility improvements currently underway that fans and drivers will love. We may even have a few more surprises up our sleeve. See everyone at the Spring Sizzler.”

Season tickets for the 2022 Stafford Speedway season are now available online and by calling the track office. All pricing remains the same from 2021. Click here to order your 2022 season tickets. Weekly and Open Modified number registration is also now available online, click here to register your team for 2022. For the full schedule, please visit staffordspeedway.com/schedule.

