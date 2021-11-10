Drive-In Holiday Classics Return to Speedway Christmas During FOX Charlotte Movie Nights

With the 2020 NASCAR season in the rearview, America’s Home for Racing is transforming into America’s Home for the Holidays, with Speedway Christmas set to open Nov. 19. For those who haven’t experienced the magic of Speedway Christmas at Charlotte Motor Speedway, the largest drive-thru lights-to-music event in the country is more than just the 4 million lights strung along a 3.75-mile drive-thru course. Back by popular demand for 2021, FOX Charlotte Movie Nights at Speedway Christmas will once again offer a bevy of classics on the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV every Thursday through Sunday and throughout the week of Christmas, to be enjoyed drive-in movie style.

“Spending time with family is as much a part of the tradition of the holidays as leaving out Christmas cookies for Santa,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “What better way to get into the spirit of the holidays than to pack up the family in the car, enjoy the twinkling of millions of Christmas lights and take in a holiday classic drive-in movie on one of the biggest HDTVs in the world.”

Below is the schedule for the upcoming FOX Charlotte Movie Nights:

Nov. 19-21: “Home Alone 2” presented by United Site Services

"Christmas Vacation" presented by CookOut

"The Grinch" presented by Food Lion

"Christmas with the Kranks" presented by Lidl

"Elf" presented by AutoBell

"A Christmas Story" presented by CookOut

Designated parking in front of the 16,000-square-foot Speedway TV will ensure every guest has a perfect view. Guests can tune their car radio to a dedicated low-frequency FM station to dial in the audio from the comfort of their vehicle. Refreshments will be available for purchase in the infield Christmas Village this year.

Speedway Christmas opens Friday, Nov. 19, featuring more than 4 million sparkling LED lights along a 3.75-mile course that takes guest around the legendary track, through the infield and under the concourse. Many of the lights will be synchronized to lively Christmas music that guests can listen to on their car radio as they wind through the show. In addition, the Christmas Village is back for 2021. Visitors can grab a photo with Santa, enjoy a replica Bethlehem Village or get a head start on holiday shopping with local crafters and vendors on-site. The Christmas Village is open every Thursday through Sunday night and throughout the week of Christmas.

TICKETS:

Speedway Christmas will be open nightly from Nov. 19 through Jan. 16, with the exception of limited private bookings and Christmas Eve. Tickets are sold per vehicle, starting at $30 Monday-Wednesday and $40 Thursday-Sunday. Guests can skip the lines and beat traffic with a new, dedicated Fast Pass lane, accessible off of Morehead Road at entrance P. The Fast Pass lane is open Thursday through Sunday and costs $70 per vehicle.

Tickets are available online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or at the gate upon entry.

FOLLOW ALONG:

