50th NAPA Spring SizzlerR Set to Pay $15,000 to win; NAPA Duel 1 and 2 to Pay $3,500 to win; Over $130,000 in Prize Money

The historic 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® is set to take place at Stafford Speedway April 23 & 24, 2022 featuring the Open Modifieds. Stafford Speedway officials have announced over $130,000 in prize money including $15,000 to win the 50th Spring Sizzler® and $3,500 to win each of the NAPA Duel qualifying events.

The 50th edition of the Spring Sizzler® will feature 32 starters with the field set by two 40 lap “Duel” races held Saturday April 23rd. The top 10 finishers in each duel will transfer to Sunday’s 100 lap NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler. Saturday’s NAPA Duel race lineups will be set by 8 lap heat races. All drivers not advancing from the Duel will compete in 1 of 2 Last Chance Qualifier events held on Sunday, with the top 5 in each transferring to the NAPA Spring Sizzler®.

“We want to make this event memorable,” explained Stafford Speedway CEO Mark Arute. “50 years of Spring Sizzler® history deserves a huge event. Each of the NAPA Duel races will pay $3,500 to win and will pay throughout the entire field. The 50th NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® will be 100 green flag laps, teams can change 2 tires, and will pay $15,000 to win. There will be lap money and multiple bonuses available to teams competing.”

The Open Modifieds will be joined by 7 other divisions over the course of two days marking a big weekend for short track racing in Connecticut. New for 2022, the PASS Super Late Model Series will make their return to Stafford Speedway to compete in a 75 lap race as part of Saturday’s action. Also on the card for Saturday will be Stafford’s Street Stocks, Limited Late Models, and the Vintage All-Stars®.

Sunday, April 24th will play host to the historic 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® which will headline the day with a 100 lap race distance. Two last chance qualifiers will also be held on Sunday along with Stafford’s SK Modified®, Late Model and SK Light Modified divisions. Tickets for each day will be separate with a two-day ticket option for Open Modified teams competing in the Spring Sizzler®.

“As a race fan you have to get excited about this event,” continued Arute. “Saturday will be a packed day of racing with two 40 lap Open Modified races in the NAPA Duel along with Street Stocks, Limited Late Models, and Vintage not to mention 30 of the best Super Late Model drivers in New England with the PASS series. Then we will come back Sunday with the Spring Sizzler®, Last Chance Races, SK Modified®, SK Light Modifieds, and Late Models. What else can you ask for as a race fan.”

More information regarding the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler® will be announced in the weeks and months leading up to the event including information regarding lap money, bonuses, tickets, and more. Registration for the event will begin Thursday, November 11th when the full 2022 Stafford Speedway schedule is released.

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR