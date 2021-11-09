The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights at Bristol Motor Speedway Celebrates Milestone 25th Season of Spreading Holiday Cheer in Appalachian Highlands Region

The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA, a holiday light spectacular that serves as one of the primary annual fundraisers for the Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, returns for its magical milestone 25th season on Friday, Nov. 12.



Long hailed as the premier holiday display in the Appalachian Highlands Region, The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights powered by TVA spreads across a four-mile route illuminated by more than 2 million lights among 250 displays. A trip through the light show sends guests down historic Bristol Dragway and all throughout the speedway property, culminating with a lap around the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway half-mile oval.



“It’s amazing to think that we have been hosting The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights for 25 wonderful years,” said Claudia Byrd, executive director of the Bristol chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, which raises money for child focused agencies throughout the Appalachian Highlands region. “What began all those years ago as a simple signature fundraising event has evolved into a mega holiday tradition for thousands of visitors each year.



“The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights continues to provide a much-needed opportunity for family, friends and loved ones to get together and enjoy a night out while creating wonderful memories,” Byrd continued. “The best thing about this event is that while our guests are enjoying a tour of this amazing holiday light show, they are simultaneously providing significant help for so many wonderful children throughout our 18-county service area.”



The Pinnacle Speedway In Lights route offers many popular displays, including two new displays for this year. The new displays are presented by East Tennessee State University (ETSU) and Hardee’s Restaurants. Guests will also get to enjoy many of their all-time favorites, including Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies Sea of Illumination, the festive Ballad Health Hospital display, Mycroft Signs Race to Space, The Dueling Dragsters, Symphony in Lights, NASCAR Pit Stop, The Twelve Days of Christmas, Dinosaur Village and Ripley's Penguin Playhouse.



Also new this year, guests can download the free Bristol Motor Speedway App and use a special QR Code to participate in the Holiday in Lights presented by GEICO scavenger hunt. Throughout the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights route guests will search for the famed GEICO Gecko which will be hidden in three locations. Those who find all three Geckos along the route will be entered into a drawing to win $250 at the conclusion of the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights.



At the end of the route, guests can visit the popular Appalachian country-themed Christmas Village, located in the infield of the legendary oval, to take advantage of photo opportunities in front of several special holiday displays, roast marshmallows over an open fire, shop with many local vendors and check out some great arts and crafts. There will also be family-friendly midway rides (including a merry-go-round, pirate ship, bumper cars and more), hot chocolate and returning this year, the kids will once again get to visit with Santa Claus in the Barter Theatre Santa Hut.



After touring the Pinnacle Speedway in Lights route, guests are encouraged to visit the Tri-Cities Airport Ice Rink at Bristol Motor Speedway presented by Stateline Services. The Ice Rink is open from Friday, Nov. 12 until Sunday, Jan. 9. The Ice Rink will be closed on Mondays from Nov. 15-Dec. 13. Hours of operation vary from day to day, so please review the schedule on the BMS website in advance. Hours of operation vary from day to day, so guests should review the schedule in advance by visiting the BMS website.



The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights runs through Saturday, Jan. 1. The event costs $20 for cars from Sunday through Thursday and $25 on Friday and Saturday nights. For larger groups, vans are $50 and buses are $125. Visitors can take advantage of The Fast Lane presented by Citi, a speedy $50 option which provides a shorter wait time on select nights when traffic lines get long.



For more information about the Pinnacle Speedway In Lights powered by TVA, please visit the BMS website.





