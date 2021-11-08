Quarter Mile Championship Night Coming To Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway November 20

After poor weather conditions forced the postponement of Championship Friday during the 37th Running of the US Tank All American 400 Race Weekend in Memory of Jillian Brown, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway officials rescheduled the Quarter Mile Championship event for Saturday, November 20th. The Saturday afternoon racing program will feature Limited Late Models, Street Stocks, Pure Stocks, Pest Doctor Front Runners, BH Holmes Construction Legends Cars, and Dye Hard Hair Salon Bandoleros.

Racing will begin at 2:00pm central time and pack six exciting features into one afternoon racing program. The grandstands open at 12:00pm, and the pit area opens at 9:30am. Adult tickets are just $10, senior citizens and military personnel tickets are only $5 and kids 12 and under are FREE. Tickets will be available at the gate on raceday.

The Limited Late Model feature race is set for 30-laps to decide the 2021 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Track Champion. Though six drivers are mathematically eligible to win the title, the spotlight is on the top three drivers, Kevin Rollins, Alan Carter, and Johnathan Dishman as they are separated by just 8 points. Alan Carter has two wins this season while Rollins and Dishman share a win apiece. A year ago, Dishman went into the final race P3 in the standings, 8 points behind, and came out the 2020 Track Champion.

Three thousand dollars are on the line to win the final BH Holmes Construction Legends race of the season, the Championship Race in Memory of Kevin Cordell features its own mega points battle. Boston Oliver leads the way by a single point over Oliver Cordell. Michael Crafton III, a rookie, sits in the third position in the standings just 3 points behind leader Boston Oliver. Crafton is the winningest Legends driver this season at NFS and could use those triumphs to his advantage in the event of a points tiebreak. Oliver Cordell will be competing with extra motivation as this 30-lap feature event is in memory of his father, a tremendous supporter of auto racing in Nashville, Kevin Cordell.

For a complete Schedule of Events and more information about the championship race event on Saturday, November 20th visit NFS online at nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing.

Nashville Fairground PR