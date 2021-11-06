Reserved Seating Sold Out for Saturday's NGK NTK World of Outlaws World Finals

As an international audience enjoys the season finale, dirt-flying spectacle that is the NGK NTK World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, speedway and World of Outlaws officials have announced that reserved grandstand seats are sold out for Saturday’s action.

For those still looking to attend the race, a limited number of pit passes are still available at the gate for race fans 18 year of age and older.

The NGK NTK World of Outlaws World Finals features heart-pounding, clay-slinging action on Charlotte’s lightning-fast, four-tenths mile oval. The renowned event brings together the top series in the sport – the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series and the Super DIRTcar Series Big-Block Modified Series – for a full weekend of racing culminating in Saturday’s crowning of all three series champions.

Fans from 49 U.S. states have joined attendees from as far away as the United Kingdom to make this year’s World Finals a truly world-class showcase of speed, excitement and championship drama. Adding to the event’s legacy, officials also announced today that the 2022 World Finals will add a fourth day of mud-slinging fury, Nov. 2-5, 2022.

TICKETS:

To purchase renew tickets or pit passes as well as renew tickets to next year’s World Finals, fans can visit any ticket booth on-site or scan the renewal QR codes located around the property.

KEEP TRACK:

Connect with The Dirt Track at Charlotte and stay up to speed by visiting The Dirt Track on Facebook and by following on Twitter.

CMS PR