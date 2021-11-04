Thursday’s Portion Of NGK NTK World of Outlaws World Finals Postponed To Friday

Due to inclement weather, Thursday’s opening night of the NGK NTK World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte has been postponed to Friday.

Gates will open at 2 p.m. with Hot Laps at 3 p.m. and Opening Ceremonies at 5 p.m. Clear skies are forecasted for Friday and Saturday – which features championship-clinching races in three divisions: the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Models and the Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds.

Click here for an updated schedule.

CMS PR