NASCAR Champs Will Visit The Barn Brewed by Busch Light for Ring Presentations

Fans 21 and older can witness a new championship tradition during the upcoming NASCAR Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Following each NASCAR championship race, the champion will receive his championship ring in a special ceremony at The Barn® Brewed by Busch Light.

“The Barn Brewed by Busch Light is a tremendous place for fans to gather after any race, and adding this new element to the championship celebration makes this venue even more of a can’t-miss stop for our fans,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “Our champions are in for a real treat this weekend.”

The Barn® Brewed by Busch Light is located in the Phoenix Raceway midway between Gates 2 & 3. It opens at 7 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday and 5:30 p.m. Sunday following each NASCAR championship race. Fans can enter for only a $10 cover charge that includes a complementary water, soda or Busch Light. Following the ring ceremonies, fans can stick around and enjoy live music and DJs, interactive iRacing simulators and various fun and games including cornhole and billiards. The full list of entertainment can be found at www.phoenixraceway.com/ weekendschedule.

NASCAR Championship Weekend runs from Nov. 5-7, featuring four championship races in three days. The action begins Friday, Nov. 5, when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series crowns its champion in the Lucas Oil 150. On Saturday, Nov. 6, Phoenix Raceway will host two championship events – the Arizona Lottery 100 (ARCA Menards Series West) and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race.

And then, following the Dierks Bentley concert on Sunday, Nov. 7, the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race will be contested, airing live on NBC and Peacock.

Fans can purchase tickets for Friday and Saturday’s action at Phoenix Raceway at www.phoenixraceway.com. They can also secure their seats for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway by purchasing season tickets.

Phoenix Raceway PR