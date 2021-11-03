Mahoning Valley Speedway Fall Brawl Modified winner to get guaranteed starting spot for Wall Stadium Speedway's Turkey Derby 48

When Mahoning Valley Speedway presents the Fall Brawl this coming Saturday, November 6, it will be a gathering of local and regional asphalt stars that will be on hand to tackle the unique circular ¼-mile oval for an afternoon and evening of intense competition.

This will not, however, be the last time many of the same drivers – most notably the Modifieds – will be parking their cars for the soon-to-be offseason,

After Mahoning wraps things up the final northeast asphalt event of the year will be the annual Turkey Derby at Wall Stadium Speedway in Wall, NJ and thanks to a collaborative effort between the two tracks, the winner of Saturday’s Modified 125 will be awarded a guaranteed starting spot for the 48th edition of the Thanksgiving weekend classic at the 1/3-mile high-banked shore oval taking place November 20, 26 & 27.

Mahoning’s Modified 125 will be a $3000-to-win main along with the E. Schneider & Sons Bonus Bucks Draw that adds an additional $2600 to be divvied to the second through fifth place finishing spots. 10th spot will pay $1000 while it’s $400 to take the green as well as lap money.

Now another handout is being offered as the winner will be getting an assured spot in one of the most prestigious and traditional races and at storied Wall Stadium Speedway.

This year’s Turkey Derby 48 will be paying an amazing $10,000-to-win for the 150-lap contest and $600 to start plus bonuses. The race is on Saturday, November 27 and has seen a who’s who of past winners in Modified racing and continually draws the best in the business each year.

This coming Saturday, November 6, will see pit gates opening at 9:00 pm and breakfast will be available to the early birds. Driver sign-ins will be from 11:30 am to 12:45 pm. Early paid practice will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm which is followed by regular warm-ups. A mandatory drivers meeting will take place at 2:15 pm. 3:00 pm will be the start of heats and consi’s. All heat starting spots will be by draw when signing in.

Along with the Modifieds the Fall Brawl will see the Sportsman Modifieds in a 40-lap/$1500-to-win feature, the Street Stocks challenging in a 50-lap/$1300-to-win main, the Hobby Stocks battling for a $500 first place prize over a 40-lap distance and the Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks racing in a 20-lap affair with the track posting $100 per entry that will make up their purse.

Mahoning Valley Speedway is located just a few miles west of Lehighton. Please log onto: http://www.mahoningvalley- speedway.com or Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for more detailed Fall Brawl info.

Wall Stadium Speedway is at 1803 Highway 34 South in Wall Township, NJ. The speedway office line is 732-681-6400 or visit their website at https://www. wallspeedwayracing.com/

Wall Stadium Speedway PR