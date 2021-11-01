2022 NASCAR Tickets and Camping Now Available

NASCAR returns to ‘The Tricky Triangle’ July 22-24, 2022, with Tickets and General Admission Camping for all races now available. Pocono Raceway will host the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and ARCA Menards Series as NASCAR’s annual visit to Northeast Pennsylvania hits its 49th year.

Kids ages 12 and under will continue to receive free camping and reserved grandstand admission for all races including the NASCAR Cup Series. The Kids Free ticket initiative allows for 4 reserved kids tickets to be added for every 1 adult ticket. NASCAR Cup Series tickets start at $45, $50 for Pit/Paddock Passes and 4 days of Camping begins at $200.

“As a family-owned and operated business, we take tremendous pride in delivering an amazing experience at fair prices and our kid’s free tickets, free parking, free carnival, free ticket guarantee and free Wi-Fi are at the core of that belief”, said Raceway President Ben May.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series sponsored by CRC Brakleen and NASCAR Xfinity Series events will take place on the 2.5-mile triangle on Saturday, July 23 with tickets starting at $35 while kids 12 and under remain free. Tickets for 69th running of the General Tire 200 ARCA Menards Series on July 22 are only $10.

2022 NASCAR Schedule of Events –

Friday, July 22 – ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200

Saturday, July 23 – NASCAR Camping World Truck Series sponsored by CRC Brakleen

Saturday July 23 – NASCAR Xfinity Series

Sunday, July 24 – NASCAR Cup Series

