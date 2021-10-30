Sunday, Oct 31

Persistent Rain Postpones Saturday Program at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Speedway News
Saturday, Oct 30 75
Persistent Rain Postpones Saturday Program at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Due to continued rain showers throughout the day, the events for the Van Hoy Oil Champion Racing Association Street Stocks and Vore's Compact Touring Series, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 30th have been postponed to be included in Sunday’s 37th US Tank All American 400 in Memory of Jillian Brown. 

 

Pit gates open at 8:00AM Sunday morning for crews to prepare for the day. Fans are welcome to find their seat for the program beginning at 9:30AM when general admission gates open. Then, teams will get their first chance to hit the track with practice at 10:00AM, group qualifying for all divisions begins at Noon, pre-race ceremonies for the prestigious All American 400 will begin at 1:15PM, with the first race of the day at 1:30PM

 

Tickets are still available for fans who wish to attend Sunday’s events. You can purchase them online at www.NashvilleFairgroundsSpeedway.Racing or tickets will be available at the gate on race day.

 

Updated Sunday Schedule

 

8:00 Gates Open
9:15 Drivers Meeting
9:30 Grandstands Open
10:00 VCTS Practice
10:20 CRA Street Stock Practice
10:40 Super Late Practice
11:20 JEGS Series Pro Practice
11:30 Super Lates to Tech
12:00 VCTS Practice/Qual
12:10 JEGS Series Pro Cars to Tech
12:15 CRA Street Stock Practice/Qual
12:30 Super Late Group Qualifying
12:50 JEGS Series Group Qualifying
1:15 Pre Race

1:30 Racing Begins
VCTS B Feature
CRA Street Stock Feature
Super Late All American 300
VCTS A Feature
JEGS Series Pro Feature

 

Fairgrounds Speedway PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Feature Lineups Take Shape During Opening Night of Turkey Bowl XXII at Delta Speedway
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.