Persistent Rain Postpones Saturday Program at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Due to continued rain showers throughout the day, the events for the Van Hoy Oil Champion Racing Association Street Stocks and Vore's Compact Touring Series, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 30th have been postponed to be included in Sunday’s 37th US Tank All American 400 in Memory of Jillian Brown.
Pit gates open at 8:00AM Sunday morning for crews to prepare for the day. Fans are welcome to find their seat for the program beginning at 9:30AM when general admission gates open. Then, teams will get their first chance to hit the track with practice at 10:00AM, group qualifying for all divisions begins at Noon, pre-race ceremonies for the prestigious All American 400 will begin at 1:15PM, with the first race of the day at 1:30PM
Tickets are still available for fans who wish to attend Sunday’s events. You can purchase them online at www.
Updated Sunday Schedule
8:00 Gates Open
9:15 Drivers Meeting
9:30 Grandstands Open
10:00 VCTS Practice
10:20 CRA Street Stock Practice
10:40 Super Late Practice
11:20 JEGS Series Pro Practice
11:30 Super Lates to Tech
12:00 VCTS Practice/Qual
12:10 JEGS Series Pro Cars to Tech
12:15 CRA Street Stock Practice/Qual
12:30 Super Late Group Qualifying
12:50 JEGS Series Group Qualifying
1:15 Pre Race
1:30 Racing Begins
VCTS B Feature
CRA Street Stock Feature
Super Late All American 300
VCTS A Feature
JEGS Series Pro Feature
Fairgrounds Speedway PR