Tafoya Earns “Hard Charger” Award in Usac/Cra Series Race at Perris Auto Speedway

No brakes? No problem for fast-rising sprint car star Eddie Tafoya Jr. who went from 15th to 5th in last Saturday’s USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series main event at Perris Auto Speedway. In doing so, he earned the “In Memory Of Jim & Chet Gardner Hard Charger Award.” In addition, the result saw the Chino Hills, California driver catapult into eighth place in the series championship point standings.

The no brakes issue in the main event was not Tafoya’s only problem during the challenging night. Early on, fans noticed that he did not look like his usual self during time trials when he only qualified 16th fastest in the 24-car field. There was a good reason! He lost his power steering, and his gloves and visor were covered with fluid! Considering that fact, he did an excellent job and one can only wonder how well he could have qualified without the issues.

For his heat race, Tafoya was coming from the outside of the front row, and he took full advantage of that opportunity. He jumped out front at the drop of starter Steve Russell’s green flag and never looked back. By the time the eight-lapper ended, he had nearly a half straight away between himself and the second-place car. Hard as it seems to believe, it was his first USAC/CRA heat race victory of 2021.

For the main event start, the 2019 USAC/CRA and USAC Southwest Series Rookie of the Year, was saddled with starting inside the eighth row. In the typical Tafoya smooth style, he calmly and steadily moved forward picking off cars one-by-one. With three laps to go, he had advanced 11 positions to fourth and he did it without the benefit of brakes. He slipped one spot near the end and finished fifth. The stellar effort once again gave testament that Tafoya is indeed one of the best young drivers on the West Coast.

Fans of the #51T have one more week before catching Tafoya in action in the 25th Annual Oval Nationals at Perris Auto Speedway on November 4th, 5th, and 6th. One week later he will be at the Arizona Speedway for the Western World Championship.

The gates at Perris Auto Speedway will open at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday and the first green flag for racing will fly at 7:00.

