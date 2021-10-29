Mahoning Valley Speedway Fall Brawl weekend postponed due to weather.event moved to November 5-6

The much anticipated Fall Brawl weekend that is slated for this Friday and Saturday, October 29-30 at Lehighton’s Mahoning Valley Speedway is postponed to the following weekend due to a very rainy outlook.

The National Weather Service and all other meteorological forecasters are calling for a daylong soaking on Friday and then off and on showers Saturday which prompted track management to postpone the racing by one week to November 5-6.

“With all the hype that continues to grow for our Fall Brawl it is in everyone’s best interest to simply push the show back one week,” said Mahoning owner Jack Carlino.

“So many amazing individuals have stepped up to make this a great event and there has been such high interest from fans and teams both locally and others who will be traveling a fair distance to come so it only make sense to hold off. I can assure everyone it will be well worth the wait.”

The entire schedule of events will remain intact. On Friday, November 5 there will be an open practice session from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Pit gates will open at 4:00 pm. Pits are $25 per car and driver and $10 per crew. Friday grandstands are free admission.

There will be free camping and teams can leave their haulers overnight in the pits.

Saturday, November 6 will see pit gates opening at 9:00 pm. Breakfast will be available to crews. Early paid practice will run from 11:00 am to noon and be followed by regular warm-ups. A mandatory drivers meeting will take place at 1:15 pm. 2:00 pm will be the start of heats and consi’s. All heat starting spots will be by draw when signing in. Driver sign-ins will be from 10:30 am – 11:45 am.

The Fall Brawl is headlined by a 125 lap/$3000-to-win feature for the Modifieds. The race will pay $1000 for 10th and $400 to take the green. Also on the card are the Sportsman Modifieds racing for $1500-to-win in a 40 lap main, Street Stocks challenging in a 50-lap/$1300-to-win feature, the Hobby Stocks battling for a $500 first place prize over a 40-lap distance and the Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks racing in a 20-lap affair with the track posting $100 per entry that will make up their purse.

Entry fees are as follows, Modified - $100, Sportsman Modified - $60. Street Stock $50, Hobby Stock $40. Pit admission is $50 per person.

There are a number windfalls in place including the Bonus Bucks Draw that rewards 2-5 place feature finishers in the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks with bonus money. Lap sponsorship is also obtainable to anyone who desires to purchase a lap of their choice for any classes.

Saturday grandstands open at noon. Main gate admission if $25 (no discounts), kids 10 and under are free. Complete weekend details can be found at http://www.mahoningvalley-speedway.com/fall-brawl-2021.html and on Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updates. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR