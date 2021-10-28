Turkey Bowl XXII at Delta Speedway in Stockton This Weekend

Stockton’s annual dirt racing spectacular continues this Friday and Saturday with the 22nd Annual Turkey Bowl at Delta Speedway presented by the Financial Center Credit Union. A $20,000 purse awaits Micro Sprints competitors on the 1/7th mile dirt oval, including $2,000-to-win, $100-to-start features for Non-Wing and Super 600. Restricted and Jr. Sprints will each race for $1,000-to-win.



Action begins Friday with heat races and qualifier races. The night concludes with pole shuffles in Non-Wing and Super 600 along with a 20-lap Knock-Out Race for Restricted. Competitor entry fee is $120 for the weekend which includes car and driver. Additional pit passes are $30 per day. Daily admission tickets are $10 for adults ages 13 and up, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12, seniors 55+, and military, and kids 5 and under are free! Pit gates open at 1pm each day with the driver’s meeting at 4:30 pm. Friday night’s action will also see trick-or-treating in the grandstands with costumes encouraged!



The hotly contested Non-Wing and Super 600 competitions see drivers competing for the cash and bragging rights in 40-lap features. Mitchel Moles has been on a tear throughout California, claiming the 2021 Cal Cup and Mark Hagopian Memorial prizes. He has won the last two editions of the Turkey Bowl in Non-Wing but is still looking to score with the wings on in Super 600.



2021 Non-Wing and Super 600 track champion Caden Sarale of Stockton has four total Turkey Bowl triumphs to his name, grabbing Super in 2019 along with Restricted in 2015, 5/8 Restricted in 2013, and Jr. Sprints in 2011. A Non-Wing win would complete the division cycle for the eight-time track champion. Stockton’s Alex Panella won the Super honors in 2020 for his third Turkey Bowl victory. The 2021 championship runner-up in Super 600 went to Caeden Steele, himself a winner at the Turkey Bowl in Restricted in 2018. Other former Turkey Bowl winners expected in the Super 600 competition include 2016 Restricted winner Nikko Panella.



Sarale’s Non-Wing track championship came ahead of Austin Torgerson of Oregon and Tracy’s Brandon Riveira. Three-time Turkey Bowl winner Dan Mognaga was fourth followed by Ashton Torgerson.



Restricted will battle in a 35-lap feature on Saturday night in Turkey Bowl XXII. 2019 Jr. Sprints Turkey Bowl winner Jett Barnes of Visalia claimed the 2021 track championship ahead of Fresno’s Colton Key, Sacramento’s Austin Wood, Brentwood’s Isabel Barnes, and Castro Valley’s Andrew Smith.



The 30-lap, $1,000-to-win Jr. Sprints Turkey Bowl sees a target on track champion Brody Rubio of Manteca. The eight-time winner this season topped Hayden Stepps of Oakdale, Levi Osborne of Tracy, Josiah Vega of Antioch, and Vito Cancilla of Pleasant Hill for the championship.



