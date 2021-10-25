All American 400 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Weekend Preview October 29-31

29th-31st, Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will come alive with one of the biggest short track racing weekends in the country. With over 200 of the best drivers headed to the Music City for ten different divisions of racing action, there will be plenty to keep fans on the edge of their seats this Halloween weekend around the 1/4 and 5/8-mile tracks.

Before the weekend kicks off Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway will induct the Hall of Fame Class of 2021 on Wednesday, October 27th. Six new members will join a prestigious group of racers and organizers who have worked hard to transform Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway into what it is today, "America's Favorite Short Track." Also making an appearance this year will be Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway and NASCAR Hall of Fame member Darrell Waltrip. Waltrip, who was inducted into Nashville's Hall of Fame in 2002, won two championships at the Fairgrounds Speedway and has been a longtime supporter of racing in Nashville.

Ten divisions of racing will be on display for the weekend. The 1/4-mile championship including six divisions will run on Friday night kicking off the prestigious weekend at 6:30pm. Saturday will see US Tank All American 400 in Memory of Jillian Brown qualifying beginning early in the day at 5:30pm with four features following. Also included in Saturday's festivities will be a trunk or treat for the kids at 4:45pm. Sunday will conclude the weekend with grandstands opening early at 9:30am with an autograph session for drivers starting at 11:00am. The JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Pro Late Model All American 100 will begin racing at 1:00pm with the Super Late Model US Tank All American 300 to conclude the weekend.

Also included for the weekend, Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock and Roll Steakhouse will be the official Honky Tonk for the US Tank All American 400 in Memory of Jillian Brown.

Nashville Fairgrounds PR