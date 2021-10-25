Mahoning Valley Speedway Street Stock first place in Fall Brawl now paying $1300 thanks to C & B Lawn Care & Landscaping

Street Stock racers coming out to run in Mahoning Valley Speedway’s season finale Fall Brawl just got another good reason as to be part of the spectacular October 30 event.

Thanks to C&B Lawn Care & Landscaping of Kunkletown who kindly are adding $100 to the winner’s share of the 50-lap feature, first place will now pay $1300-to-win.

Located at HTY Rd in Kunkletown, C & B Lawn Care & Landscaping if a full-service lawn and garden company that provides complete amenities in landscaping, stone and hardscaping, spring and fall cleanup, excavating, planting and removal as well as snow and ice removal.

C & B is also part of the Ripkey Racing Team that includes 2021 class champion TJ Gursky along with teammates Mark Martini and Randy Ahner Jr.

C & B is also part of the Fall Brawl Street Stock heat race sponsors which will be awarding $100 to each preliminary winner.

The now $1300-to-win Street Stock feature is one of five divisions that will make up the Fall Brawl. Modifieds racers are running a 125-lap/$3000-to-win event that also pays $1000 for tenth and $400 to start. The Sportsman Modifieds will be racing for $1500-to-win in a 40-lap contest while the Hobby Stocks are preparing to battle in a 40-lap/$500-to-win main. Plus the Rookie/Futures will be racing in a 20-lap affair with $100 per car put up by the track which will then make up the purse.

Plenty of additional perks are in place including the Bonus Bucks Draw that rewards the 2-5 place feature finishers in the Modifieds, Street Stocks and Hobby Stocks with bonus money.

Lap sponsorship is also obtainable to anyone who desires to purchase a lap of their choice.

There will be an open practice for all classes on Friday evening, October 29 from 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm. On Saturday, October 30 pit gates will open at 9:00 pm and breakfast will be available for early arriving crews. Racing action will get underway starting at 2:00 pm

For complete details of the weekend schedule please visit http://www.mahoningvalley- speedway.com/fall-brawl-2021. html

In the event of inclement weather the Fall Brawl schedule of events will move to the following weekend, November 5 and 6 with the same times in place.

MVS PR