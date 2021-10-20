CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: WonderLight’s Christmas returns to World Wide Technology Raceway

The warmth and joy of the holiday season will be celebrated for 58 days this year at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. WonderLight’s Christmas, the largest synchronized holiday light show in the St. Louis area, will return on Friday, November 12, and will run until Sunday, January 9, 2022.

The show will be open nightly, including holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day).

Tickets are $7 per person on weekdays and $30 per car on weekends (up to seven passengers). Group pricing for 8 or more passengers may be found at https://www.wonderlightschristmas.com/st-louis.

Due to overwhelming community response in WonderLight’s debut season, guests now will be required to purchase tickets online in advance at: https://www.wonderlightschristmas.com/tickets. In order to limit crowds and keep wait times to a minimum, no tickets will be sold onsite.

Hours of operation are from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m on weekdays and 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. on weekends. Open rain or shine.

“Our show has the warm, traditional feel of Christmas, but it’s incredibly unique in the fact that it’s fully synchronized to music. This alone sets it apart from all of the other holiday experiences in the St. Louis area,” said Emily Fleenor of WonderLight Productions. “Instead of having animated displays, like a snowman waving an arm or tipping his hat, we have millions of lights all moving in sync with crowd-favorite Christmas music.

“This season, we’ve added more than a dozen new lighted elements to wow audiences and updated our playlist with several new songs for families to enjoy. The route is two miles long with over 50 minutes of music. Our traditional string lights — brought to life by music — feel magical in a way that captivates children and adults alike.”

Music will include a mix of traditional Christmas favorites as well as songs by contemporary artists. Families will listen to the music on their car’s radio as they navigate the display route, which follows the recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course at WWTR.

Based in Bluff City, Tennessee, the WonderLight family has been in the light show business for nearly a decade. In addition to the St. Louis show, WonderLight also operates a highly successful Christmas light display near Columbus, Ohio.

