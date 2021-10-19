A-All Mini Storage Presents Malicious Monster Truck Tour Oct 23

Malicious Monster Truck Tour returns to All American Speedway presented by Roseville Toyota on October 23 for the A-All Mini Storage Monster Truck Bash! The action includes two shows in one day with the evening show featuring the season finale for the Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash as well.



Tickets for both the 2pm Matinee Show and the 7pm Evening Show are available now at www.AllAmericanSpeedway.com Adult general admission tickets are $20 while kids ages two to 12 are just ten bucks! Kids under two are free!



Gates open one hour before showtime for the pre-race party on the front stretch, with autographs, candy, and monster truck rides. See Rock Star, California Kid, Identity Theft, Spitfire, and Power House compete in freestyle and racing competition. The fire breathing, car crushing dinosaur Megasaurus will also make his Roseville debut.



The littlest ghouls and goblins can come dressed in their Halloween best to win prizes in the kids costume contest.



Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash sees drivers collide with each other’s trailers as they go for the $1,000 prize. The first driver to complete 15-laps with their trailer still attached is the winner!



All American Speedway wants to thank @the Grounds for their support along with partners Roseville Toyota, Jaws Gear & Axle, JM Environmental, Sinister Diesel, Riebes Auto Parts, Berco Redwood, AAMCO Transmission & Total Car Care of Auburn, CA, Guaranteed Rate Affinity- James Clark, Realtor Kim White, and A-All Mini Storage for making this season possible. Without competitor support and local community partners, these events would not take place.

