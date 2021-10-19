Hemimark Anheuser Busch Budweiser Oval Nationals Updated Format

PROGRAM FORMAT

Thursday and Friday Night

Qualifying:

All cars will qualify two (2) laps. The faster of the two (2) laps will be their qualifying time. If a car misses their qualifying spot by more than three positions that car goes to the end of the qualifying line and will receive one (1) lap, that car won’t be able to start any higher than 50% of the scheduled feature field.

Heat Races:

All cars will be in the heat races. There will be a total of four (4) heat races. The top six qualifiers will be fully inverted and if the car count exceeds 36 cars, split qualifying will be used. If the winner of the heat race is not in the top six of qualifying, that car will lineup directly behind the top-six invert in the A Main. The top four in each heat race will transfer to the thirty (30) laps A Main event. The cars finishing 5th and back will go straight to the B Main. Each heat race will be ten (10) laps.

B Main:

The B Main will have a total of 24 cars. All cars finishing 5th – 8th in the heat races will make up the lineup for the B Main plus the four transfers from the C Main. The lineup will straight up base on qualifying times. The top eight (8) cars will transfer to the A Main. The B Main will be twelve (12) laps.

A Main:

The A Main will have a total of 24 cars. The fastest six (6) cars that transferred from the heat races will be inverted to make up rows 1-3. Any Car that wins a Heat Race that was not in the top six (6) in qualifying, will lineup behind the fastest six that transferred from the heat races. The rest of the field will be lined straight up according to qualifying times. The A Main will be thirty (30) laps.

SATURDAY NIGHT’S FORMAT

"THE SUPER SIX"

The "TOP SIX" in points from Thursday and Friday Night’s program will transfer directly to Saturday's A Main. Any ties in points will be broken by Friday Night’s qualifying times.

Qualifying:

All cars will qualify two (2) laps. The faster of the two (2) laps will be their qualifying time. If a car misses their qualifying spot by more than three positions that car goes to the end of the qualifying line and will receive one (1) lap, that car won’t be able to start any higher than 50% of the scheduled feature field.

Heat Races:

All cars will be in the heat races. There will be a total of three (3) heat races with the top six cars inverted in each heat. The top four (4) in each heat race will transfer to the forty (40) lap A Main event. The cars finishing 5th - 10th will go to B Main. If a C Main is needed, cars finishing 11th on back will comprise the C Main. Each heat race will be ten (10) laps.

THE SUPER SIX DASH:

The top six in points will be fully inverted and run a six (6) lap dash. The finishing order will determine the first three rows in the A Main. The winner of the dash may choose the inside or outside of row 1.

B Main

If a C Main is needed, it is 10 laps and transfers the top two (2). The B Main Lineup will be based on total points including Saturday night’s points. B Main will be twelve (12) Laps. The top six (6) cars from B Main will transfer to the A Main.

SATURDAY’S A MAIN EVENT

The A Main will have a total of twenty-four (24) cars. The lineup for the first three (3) rows will be determined by the Super Six Dash. Rows 4 - 9 will be the cars that transferred from the Heats and they will lineup according to their total points. Rows 10 – 12 will be the cars that transferred from the B Mains and they will line up according how they finish the B Main. The A Main will be Forty (40) laps. The Oval Nationals will be governed by the Official Rule Book for the USAC National and CRA Series. Once the first car is pushed off for the A Main, a 45-minute clock will begin. Once the clock reaches 45 minutes, the next yellow flag will produce a red flag to allow fuel only to be added to the cars. Any provisional starts in the Preliminary Mains on Thursday and Friday night’s program, any points earned will only be awarded for USAC National standings and USAC/CRA standings. No Oval National points will be awarded for a Provisional start. You must earn your way into Thursday and Friday nights Main to earn Oval National points for your starting position on Saturday Night.

PAS PR