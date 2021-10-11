Texas Motor Speedway Debuts First Series of Digital Collectibles on RaceDayNFT.com to Kick Off Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Race Week

Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) will debut the next generation of NASCAR collectibles with a digital series of NFTs to kick off event week for the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 . Ten thousand FREE Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 commemorative ticket NFTs, including 500 golden tickets, will be available today at 1 p.m. ET on RaceDayNFT.com , a new fan-focused digital marketplace.

An additional Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 trophy blueprint NFT will be released Thursday followed by a Winner’s Edition auction on Monday, Oct. 18. The TMS series will be Speedway Motorsports ’ fourth collection of digital NFTs for fans to claim, buy, trade and resell at RaceDayNFT.com. The series showcasing America’s Home for Racing follows the launch of Speedway Motorsports’ digital NFTs by Bristol Motor Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway and, most recently, Charlotte Motor Speedway.

An NFT (non-fungible token) is a unique digital collectible, such as an image or video, that is officially licensed and recorded on the blockchain to demonstrate proof of ownership. TMS’s debut collection includes the following:

· FREE Collectible Ticket NFT: Ten thousand (10,000) commemorative Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 ticket NFTs, including 500 golden ticket NFTs*, will be available today at Noon CT for FREE at RaceDayNFT.com. Limited to one per account.

· Limited-Edition NFTs: Five hundred (500) Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 trophy blueprint NFTs will be available for $20 each Thursday at Noon CT. There are no limits on purchasing.

· At The Track NFTs: Two thousand and five hundred (2,500) TMS guests visiting between Saturday and Sunday are eligible to claim the FREE live image of America’s Home for Racing as the epicenter of motorsports NFT via a QR code. This NFT is available on property during race weekend only.

· Winner’s Edition NFT: TMS will make one of two special-edition minted NFTs available following the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The online auction at RaceDayNFT.com begins Monday, Oct. 18, at Noon CT through Thursday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. CT. One will be produced for the driver who wins Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 and an identical version will be sold at auction.

In partnership with GigLabs, Speedway Motorsports has created RaceDayNFT.com, a first-of-its-kind motorsports NFT marketplace for race fans. GigLabs helps enterprise brands build lasting relationships with consumers through NFT strategy, development and building personalized experiences through NFTs. GigLab’s proprietary NFT Bridge platform is being used by Speedway Motorsports to create and operate its NFT marketplace. NFT Bridge helps brands remove the complexity of smart contracts, blockchain integration, NFT token design and management and event services. To learn more, visit RaceDayNFT.com.

*Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 collectible ticket NFTs are NOT good for admission to Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

TICKETS:

Click HERE for more information on and to purchase 2022 season tickets.

STAY CONNECTED

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook , Twitter and Insta gram . Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and TMS mobile app.