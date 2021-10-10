Stars Shine on Friday Night Lights at Oswego Speedway

When the lights go down, the stars come out. That was certainly the case on Friday night during NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT Week at Oswego Speedway as the superstars of DIRTcar Racing shined brightest in Heat Race action to help shape the fields for the main events.

Super DIRTcar Series Billy Whittaker Cars 200 Heat Races

Larry Wight, Stewart Friesen, and Max McLaughlin each the checkers in their respective $4,000-to-win Heat Races.

The Triple 25s set the lineup in exciting fashion for Sunday’s Billy Whittaker Cars 200 by filling positions seven to 30 after the top six spots were claimed during Thursday’s time trials. The field for the sport’s most prestigious event will be completed on Saturday following Last Chance Showdowns.

Wight struck first in his Gypsum Express #99L. He powered to the lead over Billy Whittaker Cars 200 pole-sitter Peter Britten. Wight crossed the finish line with fellow podium drivers Mat Williamson, the defending Super DIRTcar Series champion, and young gun Tyler Dippel, who had an impressive showing at Bristol Motor Speedway in April. Stewart Friesen picked up the $1,000 win in Tripe 25 two over the Baldwinvsille Bandit Jimmy Phelps who failed to steal the win on the final restart. Max McLaughlin drove away from the competition in Triple 25 three, including the second-place finisher and seven-time Super DIRTcar Series champion Matt Sheppard.

Here’s how the three Triple 25s played out at Oswego Speedway:

Heat 1

Peter Britten and Larry Wight brought the field to green to kick off the first Triple 25. Britten had difficulty holding off Wight from passing on the inside and lost the initial lead. Britten was saved, however, by a red flag involving Robbie Johnston, Jeff Taylor, and Brian Whittemore. Johnston and Whittemore were able to pull away but Taylor’s #11 had to go off the track on a hook.

When the field refired, Wight went to the top and cleared Britten, who fell back in the field. Britten, knowing he is locked into the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 on the merrit of his first SRI Performance Pole Award, pulled off to save the car. Meanwhile, Wight stretched out his Big Block’s legs and stayed out front for the win.

“I knew Britten was going to take the bottom on the next restart,” Wight said. “He left that top wide open, I set it in there and the car curled around beautifully and I just drove away.

“Luckily my car is good enough and I could hunt around the holes. The car is fast everywhere. This car is just phenomenal to drive. Brandon and Jake did an amazing job putting it together. Now our shock and coil programs are what made this car fast. Right now all together. As long as we don’t get too greedy with it and make some minor adjustments, we’ll let the 200 play out.”

Mat Williamson, from St. Catharines, ON, finished second and is now set to defend his 2019 NAPA Super DIRT Week Billy Whittaker Cars 200 win. Tyler Dippel moved up two spots to finish third after a stellar qualifying effort by the young driver. Anthony Perrego finished fourth and if this had been a 200-lap race, Wight and Williamson would have had company at the front.

Also transferring was Ryan Godown who picked up seven positions in the 25-lap race. Carey Terrance started sixth and finished six. But that’s not the whole story. Terrance was determined to mix it up with the leaders and made it up to second mid-race. Unfortunately, he lost ground on a restart and fell back to his starting position of sixth. Mike Gular, from Harleysville, PA, picked up eight positions to finish seventh for a transfer.

And finally, Brett The Jet Hearn, winner of 900+ dirt Modified races and six-time Billy Whittaker Cars 200 winner, finished eighth for the final transfer position.

Heat 2

Stewart Friesen and Jimmy Phelps have been battling against each other for almost 20 years. The two veteran wheelmen lined up side-by-side and brought the second 25-lap Heat to green. Phelps looked to be running away with the money in the early going by running the top side and gapping second-place Friesen. On Lap 10, Friesen found some bite on the bottom line and passed the HBR #98H out of Turn 4 and under Dave Farney’s flagstand.

“It’s a challenging race track,” Friesen said. “We’re using the whole thing out there. I was able to roll Jimmy [Phelps] on the bottom. Then we found a decent line sliding three and four. Then I moved up to the top in one and two and really got going.”

The race was decided by a late-race restart and Friesen was determined to get a clean start.

“I try not to play games on the restart,” he said. ”I don’t leave gaps. It just causes accidents at the back of the pack. I was just trying to get a clean restart on the top. I hit my line and it was good.”

Transfer driver and Series rookie Tim Sears Jr. finished third and was not letting the leaders out of his sight. The #83X proved he will be a force in the 200.

Tim Fuller made up the most ground out of anyone finishing third from his 11th place starting spot. Fuller made a mega-move around the outside on a late-race restart to put himself up to fourth. Marc Johnson kept his consistent week going with a fifth-place finish to transfer.

Johns Hohenforst took a nasty barrel at Brewerton Speedway last Tuesday (Oct. 5). Not only did he miraculously rebuild the car but he made it fast. Hohenforst drove up from 13th to finish sixth for the transfer.

Jordan McCreadie’s luck turned around despite an early flat tire. The Flack’s Hi-Rise Concrete Restoration #28 team got him back on track and he was good enough to finish seventh to make the Billy Whittaker Cars 200 field. Tom Sears Jr. finished eighth knocking Jack Lehner out of a transfer spot in the late stages.

Heat 3

The Friday Night Lights were full power but Max McLaughlin, from Mooresville, NC, was simply lights out. He immediately built a considerable lead while Matt Sheppard chased. Then, McLaughlin did something most drivers don’t: He held “seven-time” off for the $4,000 payday.

“We were pretty good,” McLaughlin said of his winning Carl Meyers #32C. “The track is wild and a little rough. But we have a really fast race car so it just took me a little bit to figure out my line. If it wasn’t for caution flags we would have lapped up to the top-five.”

Sixth-place starter Chris Hile, from Syracuse, NY, drove his #5H to finish on the final podium step. Demetrios Drellos bounced back from a middling Time Trial by passing eight cars on his way to a fourth-place finish and a solid starting spot for the Billy Whittaker Cars 200.

The Flying Squirrel, Rocky Warner fell two spots from his starting position but managed to hold onto fifth to transfer.

Micahel Maresca, in the #7MM, advanced fourth spots to finish sixth. Orange County Speedway star Billy VanInwegen finished seventh. Kevin Root started eighth and finished eighth, battling hard to make it into his first Billy Whittaker Cars 200.

SALUTE TO THE TROOPS DIRTcar 358 MODIFIED SERIES

The tease of Saturday’s DIRTcar 358 Modified Salute to the Troops 150 came in threefold Friday night at Oswego Speedway.

Three 20-lap Qualifying Heats for the 74 cars entered in the division gave drivers and fans a taste of what they can expect from the 150-lap main event and guaranteed 24 more drivers a starting position in it.

After claiming the SRI Performance Pole Award and setting a new track record for the 358 Modifieds at Oswego Speedway Thursday afternoon, Billy Dunn backed that up by winning the first Heat. In the second Heat, seven-time Salute to the Troops champion Billy Decker became the first driver this week to deny Mat Williamson a win. And in the final Heat, Tim Sears, Jr. set a blistering pace to win by 2.5 seconds. All three took home a $1,000 check for the victory.

The three winners had already locked themselves into Saturday night’s $20,000-to-win Salute to the Troops 150, through Thursday’s Time Trials, along with Williamson, Stewart Friesen and Rob Bellinger. Joining them now as a locked-in driver are the likes of Pat Ward, Larry Wight, Peter Britten, Ronnie Davis and more.

Here is how the three Heats played out:

Heat 1

When the DIRTcar 358 Modifieds thundered into Turn 1 of Oswego Speedway as a group for the first time in two years, Pat Ward was granted an opening. Stewart Friesen slipped from his outside pole position, allowing Ward to dart past him from fourth and then make a run at Dunn for the lead. Right as he snuck past Dunn for the top spot, the caution flew for an accident in Turn 4 that ended Jordan McCreadie and Mike Bruce’s night.

Ward held the lead for the next two laps before another caution hindered this chance at building momentum. When the race commenced, Dunn moved high and found the bite he needed to get back around Ward for the lead on Lap 5. From there, Dunn comfortably held the lead for the next 14 circuits while the last one made him sweat.

While he led, Larry Wight became the show in the final half of the race. He spent most of his time trying to find his way around Friesen for fourth, using any lane he can to get around the NASCAR Truck Series star. With four laps to go, Wight moved high just in time. Lap cars blocked the low and middle lanes, allowing Wight to rocket around the outside of Friesen, Tim Fuller and Ward to go from fifth to second in one corner.

With three laps to go there was about a second and a half gap between him and Dunn. With two to go, it was down to half a second. On the final lap, he charged to the outside of Dunn but the red #49 had enough speed to hold of Wight for the win.

“Man, the track changed a lot in those 20 laps,” Dunn said. “I lost the lead early and had to fight to get it back and was able to hold on (for the win)… It takes me about a lap to get wound up in that W16 motor, but, man, once I got it going it was really good. The track seemed to get rougher, rougher and rougher. I was just trying to be really easy in lap traffic. I know I was losing speed to the cars behind me, but I just wanted to get to the end and stay out front.”

Heat 2

With Mat Williamson winning every race he’s entered in the past seven days, the question lingered if anyone could beat. Billy Decker, the defending Salute to the Troops 150 champion, answered with “yes.”

Williamson launched ahead of the field at the start of the second Heat and held command out front for the first eight laps before the caution came out for a two-car accident in Turn 2. When the race went back green for the final 12 laps, Decker looked like his teammate Larry Wight, ripping the high side of the 5/8-mile track. In doing so, he found himself to the outside of Williamson and in the lead shortly after.

Once he cleared the defending Billy Whittaker Cars 200 winner for the lead on Lap 9, Decker set sail and pulled away to a 1.6-second win over Williamson.

“He (Williamson) raced me very respectfully,” Decker said. “The Wholesaler (#91) cars was really good. Took a few laps to get the tires where they belonged and when they took off, they took off. It was fun at that stage.”

Heat 3

Tim Sears, Jr. has been on the verge of a DIRTcar 358 Modified all week long, nearly stealing the victory from Williamson at Weedsport Speedway on Wednesday and starting up front at Brewerton Speedway on Thursday before fading back. But on Friday night at Oswego Speedway, Sears was in a class of his own.

When the green flag hit the air for the third and final Heat of the night, Sears entered a new dimension when he pushed the throttle. His #62X rocketed ahead of the field and he gapped second-place Dave Marcuccilli by half a second in the first lap.

He caught the rear of the field by the halfway point of the race and even that couldn’t slow his momentum.

Behind him, Peter Britten had his own star moment on the initial start, going from sixth to third in the first lap. However, he couldn’t make any further ground after that. Sears powered to a more than two-second win over Marcuccilli, who finished second with Britten behind him in third.

“I wanted to get to lap traffic to see how we race,” Sears said. “This car has been good all year. Mullen and the guys at the shop, they prepare a great race car. I mean, every time we go on the race track this thing is ready. I couldn’t do it without all of them.”

DIRTcar SPORTSMAN CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE 75

Five Heat Races, five different winners. Another 20 drivers have punched their tickets into Sunday’s DIRTcar Sportsman Modified Chevy Performance 75 at Oswego Speedway.

The remaining 76 drivers will lineup Saturday afternoon to compete in one of three Last Chance Showdown events, vying for another six available starting spots in the $4,000-to-win NAPA Super DIRT Week finale.

The three LCS events will kick off the on-track action Saturday at 4pm, preceding the 358 Modified and Super DIRTcar Series LCS events.

Heat Race 1 – Mike Fowler

Now sitting on the front row of the first Heat Race with Robert Bublak to his outside, Mike Fowler knew he had a great chance to get his ticket punched into the big show on Sunday.

Chevy Performance 75 polesitter Chad Edwards chose not to participate in the event, while fellow locked-in driver Chris Mackey elected to start at the tail. This put Fowler on the pole, where he took the green and held off the field for all 15 laps to pick up the win and a spot in Sunday’s Feature.

“It’s kind of the shorter of the long way to do it,” Fowler said. “We really came here with our mind set on trying to lock-in through time trials, but winning a Heat Race is just as good. You get some extra laps on the car and really figure out what the car’s really gonna want.”

Heat Race 2 – Dalton Rombough

Chevy Performance 75 outside polesitter Andrew Buff also chose not to participate in his Heat Race, which put Dalton Rombough on the point for the 15-lap battle.

Rombough grabbed the lead at the drop of the green and held strong, leading every lap on his way to Victory Lane. He said the longer 75-lap event won’t be a bother to him come Sunday, as he’s taken a liking to the distance challenges.

“I actually like the longer races,” Rombough said. “It’s more consistent, and we’ll have to see what the track does. I really don’t know quite what we’re gonna do just yet.”

Heat Race 3 – Brian Calabrese

Ready for the initial start, now sitting P3 after polesitter Matt Janczuk’s decision to park it for the night, Brian Calabrese stared down the leader’s rear bumper in front of him, still knowing he’d have to at least keep the spot to advance to Sunday’s finale.

Not only did he keep the transfer spot, he improved on it, passing new polesitter Ryan Dolbear in the opening laps and Matt Guererri for the lead on Lap 12, using the very bottom lane to make the passes and drive to victory.

“The experience over the years… I’ve got a lot of good people telling me in my ear to keep it straight, this and that. We’re finally starting to calm down a little bit and show what we’ve learned over the years,” Calabrese said.

Heat Race 4 – David Rogers

Putting on a dominant display of driving ability, David Rogers joined Mike Fowler and Dalton Rombough as the only drivers to win their Heat Race and lead every lap Friday night.

Rogers took command at the drop of the green and led the caution-spotted Feature green-to-checkered to pick up the win and earn himself a spot in the big dance on Sunday.

“I’m ecstatic,” Rogers said. “To come here with 101 cars and do this… This is really the first Super DIRT Week we’ve actually got to run. We’ve been here before, but it just wasn’t good. But, here we are.”

Heat Race 5 – Mike Bruno

Scheduled to start 10th before the green flag dropped, Mike Bruno drove his #22B all the way to the front in 13 laps to pick up the Heat Race win.

It was one of the more challenging journeys to the front – Bruno had to deal with multiple caution flags and slower cars in his way to get it done.

“We got behind, and we had good practice laps, but we went the wrong way for the gears for the time trials,” Bruno said. “We knew we had a good piece, we just had to get through to get to the Heat Races and basically get up on the wheel.”

DIRTcar PRO STOCK 50

Nick Stone and Chad Jeseo used a similar strategy to get a leg up on their competition. The two Capital Region drivers chose the outside line in their 10 lap Twin 20 Heat Races, leading them to Victory Lane Friday night at Oswego Speedway.

The wins back up strong qualifying runs by both drivers. Jeseo starts on the outside pole in Sunday’s DIRTcar Pro Stock 50, while Stone starts third. All 31 cars will start the main event.

Heat 1

Nick Stone and Luke Horning have developed a rivalry over the past few seasons, as the two battled countless times in Pro Stock competition across the Capital Region.

Friday night at Oswego Speedway was no different, as they brought the first Pro Stock Heat Race to green.

Both drivers thundered off Turn 2 side-by-side, each of them nosing out ahead of each other on the backstretch. Horning would lead Stone by inches when they completed Lap 1, but it was the final time he’d be out front.

Stone’s momentum on the outside carried him the lead on Lap 2, and two laps later, the “Manimal” started pulling away from Horning.

The Rotterdam, NY driver never looked back, leading the final nine laps to grab the Heat Race win.

Stone stated the momentum on the outside gave him the ability to stay smooth throughout the race.

“The outside starting position helped me find the outside groove,” Stone said. “I knew once I got a rhythm up there, as long as I didn’t let Luke slide me, I thought we were alright. A little bumpy out there, so I was a little iffy, but once it got rolling, it was going good.”

Horning settled for second, while Rich Crane, Chucky Dumblewski, and Chris Crane rounded out the top five.

Heat 2

Chad Jeseo watched Nick Stone in Heat Race 1, helping him decide what line to run Heat Race 2.

The Averill Park, NY driver, started on the pole, but it wasn’t long until he swung to the top, taking the advantage he needed to pull away.

Jeseo was unchallenged in the 10 lap Heat Race, including a restart where he drove away on the outside.

“I went to watch the first Heat and seen Nick take advantage of the top there,” Jeseo said. “So, I said, ‘Why not?’ I went out and tried it. It seemed really good.

“What an absolute awesome facility it is here today. The track is super racy. It’s super-fast. It’s a good track [Friday].”

While “Bad Chad” was out front alone, Josh Coonradt and Jason Casey waged war for the runner-up spot.

Coonradt, the 2019 Pro Stock 50 winner, tried for two laps to get by Casey before pulling a slingshot move off Turn 2 to pass him for second with three laps to go.

The West Milton, NY driver, held on to the runner-up spot, while Jason Casey finished third. Jason Meltz crossed the line fourth, and Kim Duell was fifth.

NAPA SUPER DIRT WEEK FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS HEAT RACE RESULTS

SUPER DIRTcar SERIES BILLY WHITTAKER CARS 200 HEAT RACES

HEAT 1 — 1. 99L-Larry Wight[2]; 2. 88W-Mat Williamson[3]; 3. 1-Tyler Dippel[5]; 4. 44P-Anthony Perrego[11]; 5. 26-Ryan Godown[12]; 6. 66X-Carey Terrance[6]; 7. 2A-Mike Gular[15]; 8. 20-Brett Hearn[10]; 9. 91-Billy Decker[4]; 10. 01C-Bob Henry Jr[17]; 11. 8-Rich Scagliotta[13]; 12. 34F-Andrew Ferguson[21]; 13. 14M-CG Morey[18]; 14. 33J-Robbie Johnston[19]; 15. 22JZ-Jeffery Daugherty[20]; 16. 21A-Peter Britten[1]; 17. M1-David Marcuccilli[7]; 18. 11-Alissa Cody[23]; 19. 25-Erick Rudolph[24]; 20. 115-Kenny Tremont Jr[9]; 21. 28ZT-Gary Lindberg[8]; 22. 12-Darren Smith[14]; 23. 11T-Jeff Taylor[16]; 24. 36-Brian Whittemore[22]

HEAT 2 — 1. 44-Stewart Friesen[2]; 2. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[1]; 3. 83X-Tim Sears Jr[3]; 4. 19-Tim Fuller[11]; 5. 9-Marc Johnson[6]; 6. 6H-Josh Hohenforst[13]; 7. 28M-Jordan McCreadie[9]; 8. 62S-Tom Sears Jr[8]; 9. 2-Jack Lehner[7]; 10. 3-Justin Haers[10]; 11. 22-Brandon Walters[16]; 12. 49-Billy Dunn[5]; 13. 43-Keith Flach[12]; 14. Z4-JJ Courcy[14]; 15. 28-Michael Trautschold[19]; 16. 0-Dan Humes[20]; 17. 48TOO-Dave Rauscher[18]; 18. 14-Brian Swarthout[21]; 19. 35-Mike Mahaney[4]; 20. 27W-Nick Webb[15]; 21. 1NY-Gregory Atkins[17]; 22. 16-Aaron Jacobs[22]; 23. (DNS) 83-Chris Stevens; 24. (DNS) 160-Jackson Gill

HEAT 3 — 1. 32CM-Max McLaughlin[1]; 2. 9S-Matt Sheppard[4]; 3. 5H-Chris Hile[6]; 4. 111-Demetrios Drellos[12]; 5. 98JS-Rocky Warner[3]; 6. 7MM-Michael Maresca[10]; 7. 4-Billy VanInwegen Jr[11]; 8. 34-Kevin Root[8]; 9. 23C-Kyle Coffey[13]; 10. 02-Roy Bresnahan[18]; 11. 43H-Jimmy Horton[9]; 12. 27J-Daniel Johnson[16]; 13. 24K-Nick Krause[17]; 14. 32C-James Meehan[14]; 15. 63-Adam Roberts[19]; 16. 215-Adam Pierson[7]; 17. 3B-Scott Boudinot[22]; 18. 84-Gary Tomkins[5]; 19. 234-Adam McAuliffe[15]; 20. 42P-Pat Ward[2]; 21. 17-Marcus Dinkins[20]; 22. 29C-Matt Caprara[23]; 23. (DNS) 88-Olden Dwyer

DIRTcar 358 MODIFIED SALUTE TO THE TROOPS HEAT RACES

HEAT 1 — 1. 49-Billy Dunn[1]; 2. 99L-Larry Wight[7]; 3. 44-Stewart Friesen[2]; 4. 19-Tim Fuller[6]; 5. 42P-Pat Ward[4]; 6. 83-Danny Johnson[3]; 7. 111-Demetrios Drellos[8]; 8. 66X-Carey Terrance[5]; 9. 215-Adam Pierson[12]; 10. 27W-Nick Webb[11]; 11. 3M-Michael Stanton[13]; 12. 98H-Jimmy Phelps[25]; 13. 31B-Corey Barker[9]; 14. 21H-Bob Henry Jr[18]; 15. 29-Matt Caprara[10]; 16. 8-Rich Scagliotta[21]; 17. 18-Ryan Macartney[22]; 18. 55-Matt Woodruff[19]; 19. 11S-Steve Lewis Jr[24]; 20. 11-Alissa Cody[23]; 21. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[17]; 22. 21-Ryan Darcy[20]; 23. 28-Michael Trautschold[14]; 24. 28M-Jordan McCreadie[15]; 25. 22-Michael Bruce[16]

HEAT 2 — 1. 91D-Billy Decker[2]; 2. 6-Mat Williamson[1]; 3. 32R-Ronnie Davis[3]; 4. 7MM-Michael Maresca[8]; 5. 98JS-Rocky Warner[6]; 6. 60-Jackson Gill[4]; 7. 31W-Lance Willix[10]; 8. 63R-Billy VanInwegen Jr[12]; 9. 44P-Anthony Perrego[9]; 10. 2A-Mike Gular[14]; 11. 15-Todd Root[7]; 12. 12-Darren Smith[5]; 13. 14M-CG Morey[15]; 14. 69-Randy Green[16]; 15. 21R-RJ Tresidder[21]; 16. 879-Darryl Mitchell[22]; 17. 1NY-Gregory Atkins[13]; 18. 39-Ryan Bartlett[11]; 19. 26R-Corey Cormier[20]; 20. 115-Montgomery Tremont[23]; 21. 34-George Foley[17]; 22. 88-Olden Dwyer[18]; 23. (DNS) 0-Dan Humes; 24. (DNS) 14-Brian Swarthout.

HEAT 3 – 1. 62X-Tim Sears Jr[1]; 2. M1-David Marcuccilli[3]; 3. 21A-Peter Britten[6]; 4. 3-Justin Haers[4]; 5. 8R-Rob Bellinger[2]; 6. 3J-Marc Johnson[11]; 7. 34S-Rusty Smith[5]; 8. 38-Jason Parkhurst[10]; 9. 58M-Marshall Hurd[9]; 10. 36-Ben Bushaw[14]; 11. 20K-Kyle Inman[7]; 12. 91-Bobby Flood[15]; 13. 66W-Derek Webb[8]; 14. 713-Tommy Collins[12]; 15. 02-Roy Bresnahan[18]; 16. 9-Tyler Meeks[13]; 17. 7-Michael Sabia[20]; 18. 34F-Andrew Ferguson[17]; 19. 37-Alex Tonkin[19]; 20. 24K-Nick Krause[16]; 21. 11T-Jeff Taylor[21]; 22. 25-Erick Rudolph[24]; 23. 16-Aaron Jacobs[22]; 24. (DNS) 7Z-Zachary Payne.

DIRTcar SPORTSMAN CHEVROLET PERFORMANCE

HEAT 1 — 1. 410-Mike Fowler[3]; 2. 72-A Jay Potrzebowski[10]; 3. 26-Ryan Godown[5]; 4. 64-Tyler Corcoran[6]; 5. 17Z-Seth Zacharias[11]; 6. 6-Robert Bublak[4]; 7. Z4-JJ Courcy[15]; 8. R1-Riley Rogala[16]; 9. 75-AJ Custodi[13]; 10. 7Z-Zachary Payne[7]; 11. 33-Ryan Murtaugh[9]; 12. 19C-Brandon Carvey[8]; 13. 27-Jason Reome[18]; 14. 01R-Robert Gage[12]; 15. 28-Jordan Moden[14]; 16. 96-Robert Maxon[17]; 17. 42A-Colby Adamczak[21]; 18. 74-Kelly Smith[19]; 19. 111-Henry Desmoreau[20]; 20. 3M-Chris Mackey[2]; 21. (DNS) 10%-Chad Edwards

HEAT 2 — 1. 41-Dalton Rombough[2]; 2. 70A-Alex Payne[6]; 3. 1XD-Willy Decker Jr[7]; 4. 7-Michael Sabia[8]; 5. 1M-Tyler Murray[17]; 6. 00-Beau Reeves[4]; 7. 02-David Boisclair[20]; 8. 69-Brian Borst[9]; 9. 427-Carter Gibbons[10]; 10. 99M-Brett Martin[18]; 11. 79-Jeffrey Prentice[12]; 12. 22-Nick Plumstead[15]; 13. 5B-Brock Pinkerous[16]; 14. 01-Zach Buff[13]; 15. 1R-Ricky Thompson[21]; 16. 11-Jeffrey Lutes[19]; 17. 1D-Robert Delormier[5]; 18. 52-Ron Proctor[14]; 19. (DNS) 92-Andrew Buff; 20. (DNS) 6V-Tanner VanDoren; 21. (DNS) 49-Chris Jakubiak

HEAT 3 — 1. 21C-Brian Calabrese[5]; 2. 12G-Matt Guererri[2]; 3. 38-Zach Sobotka[4]; 4. 42B-Justin Buff[9]; 5. 20-Bucko Branham[14]; 6. 31B-Ryan Dolbear[3]; 7. 29-Nick Heywood[7]; 8. 22S-Dylan Swinehart[11]; 9. 63-Teddy Clayton Jr[8]; 10. 284-Jamie Kamrowski[13]; 11. 04-Dale Gonyo Jr[16]; 12. 9-Steve Schrader[18]; 13. R19-Dale Caswell[6]; 14. 3-Justin McKay[10]; 15. 2-Tyler Doxtater[12]; 16. 32RS-Ryan Shanahan[15]; 17. 5KD-Kyle Devendorf[20]; 18. 33X-Matt Janczuk[1]; 19. 51B-Matthew Bourey[19]; 20. (DQ) 12-Jonathan Miller[17]

HEAT 4 — 1. 1-David Rogers[3]; 2. 5S-Tanner Siemons[8]; 3. 57H-Remington Hamm[20]; 4. 09-Connor Cleveland[5]; 5. 10G-Austin Germinio[4]; 6. FOX28-Tyler Stevenson[14]; 7. B24-Brendan Gibbons[6]; 8. 96JS-John Stowell[18]; 9. 17J-Brenton Joy[12]; 10. 00G-Joe Gosek[19]; 11. 5-Ryan Neiger[17]; 12. 1S-Andrew Smith[11]; 13. T69-Travis Green[13]; 14. 33XM-Rick Miller[16]; 15. 113JR-Frank Guererri[10]; 16. 1F-AJ Lloyd[2]; 17. 35T-Cameron Tuttle[9]; 18. 8-Alan Fink[1]; 19. (DNS) 99-Griffen Mansmith; 20. (DQ) 14X-Scott Duell[7]

HEAT 5 — 1. 22B-Mike Bruno[10]; 2. 18-Chris Cayea[5]; 3. 19-Jamy Begor[9]; 4. 33O-Cody Ochs[4]; 5. 22W-Noah Walker[6]; 6. 3H-Cole Hentschel[3]; 7. 14-Zach Arquiett[7]; 8. 50-William August[20]; 9. 54-Fred Proctor[16]; 10. 10-Michael Delormier[14]; 11. 38S-Kevin Stevens[13]; 12. 44C-Ed Downing[19]; 13. 51-Tim Lafler[8]; 14. 21K-Randy Chrysler[12]; 15. 72H-Kasey Hufcut[11]; 16. 48-Kearra Backus[17]; 17. 42-Daryl Nutting[2]; 18. 13-Teddy Starr[18]; 19. 1X-Justin Stone[1]; 20. (DNS) 5D-Tim Devendorf

DIRTcar PRO STOCK HEAT RACES

HEAT 1 — 1. 8N-Nick Stone[2]; 2. 2H-Luke Horning[1]; 3. 711-Rich Crane[3]; 4. 7D-Chucky Dumblewski[4]; 5. 69-Chris Crane[5]; 6. 7-Rob Yetman[6]; 7. 178-Steve LaRochelle[12]; 8. 23-Scott Towslee[9]; 9. 2-Pete Stefanski[13]; 10. 6-Shane Playford[10]; 11. 28-Burton Ward[8]; 12. 6C-Brian Carter[7]; 13. 1X-Justin White[11]; 14. 91-Ian Bressette[15]; 15. 09-Shawn Perez[14]; 16. 17-Nick Hilt[16]

HEAT 2 — 1. 25-Chad Jeseo[1]; 2. 70X-Josh Coonradt[3]; 3. 324-Jason Casey[2]; 4. 51-Jason Meltz[4]; 5. 14-Kim Duell[6]; 6. 57K-Kevin Fetterly Jr[13]; 7. 322-Jay Casey[5]; 8. 4-Dean Charbonneau[12]; 9. 54S-Zachary Sorrentino[9]; 10. 75S-Gary Silkey[8]; 11. 56-Jay Fitzgerald[10]; 12. 14J-Johnny Rivers[7]; 13. 413-Tommy Dean[14]; 14. 75-Eli Gilbert[11]; 15. X15-Tyler Bushey[15]

