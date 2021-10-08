Tickets On Sale for Talladega Superspeedway’s Springtime Tripleheader Weekend, Featuring the GEICO 500 That Will Feature NASCAR's 'Next Gen' Car

Tickets are officially on sale now for Talladega Superspeedway’s spring 2021 NASCAR weekend, consisting of the GEICO 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, April 24, and the Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and General Tire 200 for the ARCA Menards Series on Saturday, April 23.

The GEICO 500 will allow fans in attendance to see up close NASCAR’s anticipated ’Next Gen’ car battling three- and four-wide just inches apart, at 200 mph speeds on the biggest, baddest, most competitive track on the planet. The ’Next Gen’ car will make its debut in the season-opening 64th Annual DAYTONA 500.

Fans wishing to attend the GEICO 500 at ’Dega in 2022 can purchase tickets starting at $75 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. For a limited time, account holders from 2021 can take advantage of even lower pricing when renewing their tickets & camping. Multi-day (Saturday & Sunday) grandstand seating packages start at just $60 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and younger. Fans are encouraged to act fast to secure their tickets! For information on the 2022 GEICO 500, fans can visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA (1-877-462-3342).

The 53rd edition of the GEICO 500 will be the premier series’ 10th points race of the year, and the winner will secure a spot in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Current Playoffs driver Brad Keselowski earned his way into the postseason by virtue of his victory in April’s GEICO 500 earlier this season. Bubba Wallace is the latest Cup Series winner at the 2.66-mile venue, winning last weekend’s YellaWood 500, to become the first African American driver to win in the Cup Series since December of 1963 when Wendell Scott took the checkers in Jacksonville, FL.

The ’Next Gen’ car that fans will see in the GEICO 500, is a collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing and the automotive industry. It is designed to give the drivers greater control and will put an emphasis back on race strategies, team personnel and vehicle setups while returning the ‘stock car’ look to NASCAR. The cars are set to put on great racing for fans, incorporate relevant technology and look more like street version vehicles.

The one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, which gives fans the chance to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR like never before, will, once again, be open to fans. Guests will be able to be up-close to the NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the NASCAR Cup Series garage car bays. In addition, there’s the unique 35,000 square foot “Big Bill’s” covered Open Air Social Club, complete with ample seating, a bar and a 41-foot diagonal video screen, and the opportunity to be a part of Ruoff Victory Lane, plus lots more.

NASCAR Xfinity driver Jeb Burton qualified for the 2021 Xfinity Series Playoffs as a result of his Ag-Pro 300 victory this past April. Brandon Brown took the checkers last weekend in the Sparks 300. The NASCAR Xfinity Series has been a staple at the iconic track since 1992 when Ernie Irvan took the checkered flag.

TSS PR