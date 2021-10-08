Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas to Host Four Fundraisers During Autotrader Echopark Automotive 500 Nascar Weekend

Speedway Children’s Charities-Texas will have a full slate of fundraising activities, including the debut of The Legacy Shop, surrounding the upcoming Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

Speedway Children’s Charities will play host to four events throughout the weekend, beginning with the ever-popular Laps for Charity on Friday, Oct. 15, from 6-8 p.m. CT. The event allows individuals to drive their personal vehicles on the same high-banked, 1.5-mile oval that the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series drivers will compete on over the course of the weekend. Each vehicle will receive three laps and will follow an official Texas Motor Speedway pace car.

Tickets are $50 per vehicle and spots are limited. To register for the event or additional information, please click here .

During the NASCAR action Saturday, Oct. 16, and Sunday, Oct. 17, the new Legacy Shop benefitting SCC-Texas will be open on the concourse near Gate 5 and Section 108. The Legacy Shop will allow race fans to purchase specialty Texas Motor Speedway memorabilia that they can’t find anywhere else except here. The available items include driver-autographed memorabilia, historic TMS pieces, souvenirs and keepsakes from the early speedway years, notable collectors’ items and more.

Fans also will have the opportunity to bid on unique racing items and experiences during the “No Limits” Live Auction on Saturday, Oct. 16, in the same location. The auction will begin 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, which begins at 2 p.m. CT. Auction admission is free and open to the public.

If you are feeling lucky during race weekend, you definitely want to take part in SCC’s 50/50 Raffle. The winner will collect 50 percent of the monies collected for all raffle tickets sold while SCC-Texas will receive the remaining 50 percent. The raffle has three primary purchase options – 10 tickets for $10, 40 for $20 and 120 for $40 – and a bonus buy of 300 tickets for $100. Cash and debit cards only will be accepted for ticket purchases.

Raffle tickets will be available beginning with the “Texas Throwback” event at the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track on Friday, Oct. 15, and will close with 50 laps remaining in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, Oct. 17. Ticket booths will be available on the main concourse from Gates 3-5 and there also will be visibly branded raffle ticket sellers roaming the property on foot throughout the weekend.

The winning ticket will be drawn and announced at the conclusion of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race. The winner does not have to be present to win but must claim the prize within 30 days of the draw date.

Since 1997, Speedway Children's Charities at Texas Motor Speedway has distributed more than $11.1 million in funding to non-profit organizations in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties supporting children in need. The funds distributed by SCC are raised through special events held throughout the year. Most of the SCC events are geared around the major race weeks at Texas Motor Speedway. SCC could fill the grandstands at Texas Motor Speedway 18 times with the number of children the organization has helped since being formed.

For more information on SCC or the upcoming charitable events at Texas Motor Speedway, please visit www.speedwaycharities.org .

The NASCAR Playoffs weekend at Texas Motor Speedway will consist of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday, Oct. 16, at 2 p.m. and the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, Oct. 17 at 1 p.m.

The Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track also will play host to the “Texas Throwback” featuring sprint cars and crate late model racing Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16, beginning with hot laps at 7 p.m.

