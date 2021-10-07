‘Texas Throwback’ Dirt Event Kicks off Nascar Playoffs Doubleheader Weekend

While NASCAR’s best will be competing in the NASCAR Playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway’s 1.5-mile oval on Oct. 16-17, some of the area’s top sprint car and late-model drivers will be converging on the Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track for the “Texas Throwback” event on the same weekend.

The “Texas Throwback” will officially kick off the weekend’s on-track action with the two-day event taking place Friday, Oct. 15, and Saturday, Oct. 16, and featuring sprint car and crate late-model competition both nights.

The aptly named “Texas Throwback” also will have an interesting twist to the benefit of competitors and fans alike. The event will host a contest where competitors can win cash prizes for a throwback paint scheme that incorporates a classic NASCAR paint scheme, Texas Motor Speedway history or history specific to the team or driver. The throwback winner will earn $5,000 while the runner-up will take home $1,000 and third will receive $500. The paint schemes will be voted on by the fans through www.racexr.com .

Also, at stake each night will be $5,000 for the sprint car winners and $2,500 for the crate late-model competitors.

On both nights, the action begins with hot laps at 7 p.m. CT and followed by a full slate of racing in both divisions starting at 8 p.m. The competition will open with heats in crate late models followed by sprint cars and then B Mains and Features in the same order. The pit gate will open at 2 p.m. and the grandstand at 5 p.m. each day. The entry fee for competitors in either division is $100.

The Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track is featuring a two-day ticket at $45 for adults and $15 for seniors, military and youth ages 13-18. Also available is a two-day suite pass for $75. Individual tickets for either night are $25 for adults and $10 for seniors, military and youth 13-18. Suite tickets also are available for $40.

For more information to purchase tickets, competition entry form or rules, please click HERE .

