"Bonus Bucks Draw" will supplement Mahoning Valley Speedway Fall Brawl

Mahoning Valley Speedway’s October 30 Fall Brawl will be rewarding drivers with handsome payouts for what will be the season finale at the paved ¼-mile Carbon County oval.

Winners, especially will be enjoying the spoils of victory but being the second, third, fourth or even fifth place finisher in selected features won’t be so bad either.

Thanks largely to a number of great supporters of the speedway the “Bonus Bucks Draw” will award additional cash payouts to second through fifth place in the Modified, Street Stock and Hobby Stock features.

Here’s how it will go down. While respective winners are reveling in their well-earned victories, those who also finished among the top five will pull behind the victor. Afterwards each driver second through fifth will draw an envelope and inside will be a cash amount that they will collect aside from their regular place amount.

For instance with the Modifieds, E. Snyder & Sons Scrap Metal Recycling of Allentown is adding $2600 that will be allocated into the envelopes with $1500, $750, $250 and $100 in each. So if by chance the runner-up of the 125-lap feature is lucky enough to pick the envelope with the $1500 listed then in actuality he/she could claim as much as the feature winner did.

With the Street Stocks Hills Wildlife Taxidermy of Lehighton has put up $500 for the runner-up. T & M Flooring of Palmerton is adding $200 to third while Hillside Concrete & General Contracting of Palmerton will give $100 and $50 respectively to fourth and fifth.

Bath Supply Company, Inc., of Bath will provide $200 to the Hobby Stock runner-up. 2021 champion Trisha Connolly is doing $100 to third while Addi Strohl is taking care of fourth with $75 and two-time class champion Corey Edelman placing in $25 to fifth.

The Bonus Bucks Draw is unique segment of the diverse and inviting spurs that await drivers competing in the Fall Brawl.

Set for Saturday, October 30 and starting at 2:00 pm the Fall Brawl is headlined by a 125 lap/$3000-to-win feature for the Modifieds. The race will also pay $1000 for 10th and $400 to take the green.

Also on the card are the Sportsman Modifieds running in a 40-lap/$1500 to win feature, Street Stocks going at it in a $1200-to-win 50 lap main, the Hobby Stocks battling for a $500 first place prize in a 40-lap distance and the Futures/Rookie Hobby Stocks.

With this being Halloween weekend the speedway will play host to a Kids Candy Scramble at intermission.

Please log onto the official Mahoning Valley Speedway website at Facebook at Mahoning Valley Speedway for updates and info. Mahoning Valley Speedway is located on PA route 443 just a few miles west of Lehighton.

MVS PR