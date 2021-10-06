ASM Global Partners With Nashville Superspeedway To Bring Concerts, Festivals to Auto Racing Venue

ASM Global, the world’s leading producer of entertainment experiences, and Nashville Superspeedway, Music City’s home for racing and live entertainment, have partnered to bring world-class content to Middle Tennessee and the region. It will be the first auto-racing venue in ASM’s extensive global network.

ASM will use its extensive experience in creating and delivering major live sports and music experiences including concerts, lifestyle festivals, and drive-thru and walk-thru exhibits in the expansive speedway complex. Nashville Superspeedway currently hosts events in NASCAR's top three series: the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. The non-exclusive agreement began Sept. 28, 2021.

“As the world’s leading provider of live-event experiences, ASM Global is uniquely positioned to provide world-class entertainment opportunities for music and sports fans in Middle Tennessee and throughout the region,” said Chuck Steedman, ASM Global executive vice president for strategy and development. “We are tremendously excited to work with Erik Moses and the team at the Nashville Superspeedway and to have the Superspeedway as our first auto-racing venue. The team is very active in the desire to bring a multitude of events to the Superspeedway.”

“We are thrilled to partner with a global industry leader like ASM Global to continue the work we began a year ago to reopen, revitalize and reposition the Nashville Superspeedway as a beloved racetrack on the NASCAR circuit and a leading venue in Middle Tennessee for a diverse assortment of live events,” said Erik Moses, president, Nashville Superspeedway. “The enthusiastic response to our first NASCAR tripleheader race weekend, including the sold-out inaugural Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race on Father’s Day 2021, and the support we’ve seen for the other events hosted here in the last year has strengthened our confidence in our ability to curate, attract and host top-quality sports and entertainment events at the Nashville Superspeedway. We look forward to working with ASM Global to bring exciting entertainment to the residents, visitors and guests of Middle Tennessee.”

NSS PR