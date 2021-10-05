Iowa Resident McCrorey Wins Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum ‘Meet Helio!’ Drawing

NTT INDYCAR SERIES and Indianapolis 500 fan Sam McCrorey received an unexpected phone call not long after the INDYCAR season finale at Long Beach, California.

While Alex Palou celebrated his first NTT INDYCAR SERIES championship, Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum President Joe Hale called McCrorey, of Des Moines, Iowa, to inform McCrorey that he was winner of the IMS Museum’s “500 Reasons to Join. #1 is to Meet Helio!” drawing. McCrorey and selected guests will enjoy an exclusive meet and greet with four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves when schedules can be aligned.

Everyone who joined the IMS Museum from July 5 to Sept. 1 was entered in the “Meet Helio!” random drawing, and Castroneves pulled McCrorey’s name from an IMS Museum hat during the Acura Long Beach Grand Prix weekend. (See video of the drawing here .)

McCrorey joined the IMS Museum at the Pace Setters membership level in July via the Museum’s membership webpage, imsmuseum.org/membership .

“Every IMS Museum member – whether brand-new members of our team or longtime supporters – plays a vital role as our staff creates new and compelling exhibits, our Restoration team continually maintains our collection, and we move toward our singular goal to create an exciting, inclusive and educational experience for our guests.”

On May 30, Castroneves joined Indy legends A.J. Foyt, Al Unser and Rick Mears in the exclusive four-time “500” winners club, taking the checkered flag by just .4928 of a second over second-place finisher Palou at the 105 th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

Castroneves is also well known in pop culture, having won 2007’s Season 5 of the hit ABC show “Dancing with the Stars” with professional dance partner, actress and singer Julianne Hough. He returned to the show in 2012 with professional dance partner Chelsie Hightower.

While the date for McCrorey and guests’ meeting with Castroneves is still to be scheduled, McCrorey noted he plans to attend the 106 th Indianapolis 500, scheduled for May 29, 2022.

To learn more about the many year-round benefits of IMS Museum membership and how to join, visit imsmuseum.org/membership .

Now is a great time to join the Museum and enjoy free year-round admission. Make plans to see two exhibits dedicated to two titans in Indianapolis 500 history: “Rocket Rick Mears presented by Racemaker Press,” open until March 2022, and “Granatelli: Larger Than Life presented by Motoring Wealth Advisors of Raymond James,” open until early January 2022.