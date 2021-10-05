South Boston Speedway closes out 2021 season Oct. 16 with CARS Tour Late Model Stock, Super Late Model twinbill

South Boston Speedway will host the last of its special events and close out its 2021 season schedule when the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour returns to “America’s Hometown Track” on Saturday, October 16 for the Autos By Nelson 250 presented by Bojangles.



It will be championship night for the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour as the series will wrap up its season with an exciting doubleheader featuring a 125-lap Late Model Stock Car division race and a 125-lap race for its Super Late Model division competitors. The first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



“There has always been a lot of exciting action when the CARS Tour has visited South Boston Speedway,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Cathy Rice. “That has especially been true when the CARS Tour has closed out its season with its championships being decided here at South Boston Speedway. This season’s battle for the two CARS Tour championships is very close, and fans can expect to see a lot of intense racing when the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour competitors take the track here on October 16 for their final event of the season.”



The Autos By Nelson 250 presented by Bojangles will provide a good experience for fans. Along with seeing all of the exciting racing action fans will have the opportunity to meet the Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour competitors, get autographs and see the cars up-close during Fan Fest, which will be held from 5:45 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the frontstretch of the speedway.



When you talk about excitement hit the rewind button back to the 2019 CARS TOUR event at South Boston Speedway. It was the final event of the CARS Tour season, and the Late Model Stock Car division championship was on the line.



Bobby McCarty of Summerfield, North Carolina edged Corey Heim by two feet at the finish line to take second place and edged JR Motortsports driver Josh Berry for the series championship by one point. Berry had won the pole and led all 125 laps of the race.



McCarty, who is looking to nail down a third career CARS Tour title, will likely be a part of the focal point when the Solid Rock Carrier CARS Tour visits South Boston Speedway on October 16. Heading into this coming weekend’s CARS Tour event at Wake County Speedway in Raleigh, North Carolina McCarty leads Kaden Honeycutt by a slim one-point margin with former South Boston Speedway champion Justin Johnson of Rougemont, North Carolina sitting in third place, just 12 points out of the lead.



The CARS Tour Super Late Model division competitors are idle until the October 16 event at South Boston Speedway. A close battle is underway in that division as well, with Matt Craig of Kannapolis, North Carolina leading Carson Kvapil of Mooresville, North Carolina by eight points heading into the season finale at South Boston Speedway.



The Autos By Nelson 250 presented by Bojangles race day schedule has rotating practice sessions for the two divisions from 12:30 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. and qualifying starts at 4:45 p.m. The on-track Fan Fest driver autograph session will begin at 5:45 p.m. and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.



Advance tickets are priced at $15 each and are available through Friday night, October 15, on the South Boston Speedway website, www.southbostonspeedway.com. Also, advance tickets may be purchased at the South Boston Speedway office until 5 p.m. on Friday. October 15.



Tickets purchased at the gate and online on race day are priced at $20 each. Children ages 12 and under are admitted free when accompanied by a paying adult.



The latest news and information about South Boston Speedway and its events can be found on the South Boston Speedway website, www.southbostonspeedway.com, and through the speedway’s social media channels.

SBS PR