Guaranteed Rate Partners With Texas Motor Speedway

Guaranteed Rate, one of America’s top five retail mortgage lenders, today announces its new multi-platform promotional partnership with Texas Motor Speedway.

The national mortgage company will develop and implement prominent branding and activation opportunities for all of the speedway’s events, including NASCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The partnership will begin with the Oct. 16-17 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Playoffs weekend. Fan engagement and signage in prominent locations throughout the facility are just two pieces of the overall strategy for this new partnership.

“Racing fans have dubbed this track The Great American Speedway, and we are excited to partner with one of the sport’s premiere venues,” said Guaranteed Rate Chief Marketing Officer Steve Moffat.

This new partnership is an expansion of Guaranteed Rate’s integration with NASCAR, which currently includes a deal with Roush Fenway Racing and the No. 6 NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Newman that began in 2020.

“Speedway Motorsports is honored to partner with Guaranteed Rate with a relationship that allows them to capitalize on and broaden their already existing footprint in the industry,” said Speedway Motorsports Chief Sales Officer Kevin Camper. “We look forward to a very creative and mutually beneficial relationship with Guaranteed Rate that will benefit our race fan’s experience at home and at the track.”

