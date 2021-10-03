NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway is Sold Out!

Fans are so excited about the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway, that they’ve purchased all the tickets. Phoenix Raceway announced today that the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race on Sunday, Nov. 7, is sold out.

No more grandstand seats remain, and the hillside is full. Hospitality? Suites? They’re all sold, too. Even the FanShield Infield Experience can’t accommodate more guests on championship Sunday.

It’s the earliest NASCAR Cup Series sellout in the history of the iconic, one-mile doglegged oval, a facility which has hosted NASCAR Cup Series racing since 1988. Phoenix Raceway first hosted the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race in 2020, but capacity was limited to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, Nov. 7, the track will be filled to capacity.

“This is a testament to our amazing and loyal fans,” said Phoenix Raceway President Julie Giese. “They’ve waited for a year for this opportunity to be fully part of a NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race. Their overwhelming support and passion are what makes Phoenix Raceway a world-class, championship venue in a region that’s synonymous with championship events.”

A limited number of grandstand and FanShield Infield Experience tickets remain for Friday and Saturday during NASCAR Championship Weekend, and fans are encouraged to get their tickets now before losing out on the opportunity. The action begins Friday, Nov. 5, when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series crowns its champion in the Lucas Oil 150. On Saturday, Nov. 6, Phoenix Raceway will host two championship events – the Arizona Lottery 100 (ARCA Menards Series West) and the NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race.

And then on Sunday, Nov. 7, the action-packed weekend culminates with the NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race, which will be broadcast live on NBC, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Fans can purchase tickets for Friday and Saturday’s action at Phoenix Raceway at www.phoenixraceway.com. They can also secure their seats for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway by purchasing season tickets.

PIR PR