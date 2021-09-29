NASCAR Xfinity Series to Return to Watkins Glen August 20, 2022

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will return to Watkins Glen International alongside the NASCAR Cup Series in late August next year as the sanctioning body today announced the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule.

The Watkins Glen race on Saturday, August 20, will start the five-to-go countdown for the conclusion of the 2022 Xfinity Series regular season, and will be the last chance for drivers to flex their skills on a road course in an attempt to get into the postseason.

“Drivers are going to mark August 20 on their calendar for next season as The Glen moves deeper into the regular season,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “We’re going to host the last road course race before the Playoffs, and we know that will increase the desperation for drivers trying to race their way into the postseason.”

Additionally, Watkins Glen today announced the ARCA Menards Series will return for the second consecutive year and will race on Friday, August 19. The series first raced at The Glen in 2001, but then didn’t return for 20 years to the historic Central New York road course before racing there earlier this year.

Start times and television network information for all races will be announced at a later date.

All 2022 NASCAR national series schedules can be found at nascar.com. Additionally, for more information on the 2022 NASCAR event weekend and remaining 2021 events at The Glen, please visit TheGlen.com

WGI PR