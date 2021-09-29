Memorial Day Weekend Triple-Header, Pivotal Xfinity Playoff Showdown Return to America’s Home for Racing in 2022

NASCAR’s top three series will battle on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s traditional 1.5-mile superspeedway as part of a triple-header weekend and host pivotal playoff matchups in mid-October for both the Xfinity and Cup Series on the innovative 17-turn ROVAL™: With NASCAR’s full 2022 schedule for both the Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series now official, fans can start making plans for two action-packed weekends at America’s Home for Racing next season.

Joining the pomp and celebration Memorial Day Weekend’s Coca-Cola 600, both the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series are set to return in 2022, setting the stage for back-to-back-to-back days and nights of high-speed thrills. The excitement kicks off on Friday, May 27 with the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, as the rising stars in the Camping World Truck Series look to mark their place in the history books at one of NASCAR’s premier tracks. The following day, the NASCAR Xfinity Series returns for the Alsco Uniforms 300 as a lead-in to the 63rd running of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday, May 29.

While the temperatures may cool down in the fall, the action will be red hot when NASCAR returns for the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend. But before the top drivers in the Cup Series take the track, the penultimate series will take center stage at the Drive for the Cure 250, presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield on North Carolina, the critical first cutoff race in the Xfinity Series Playoffs, on Saturday, Oct. 8.

“At America’s Home for Racing, we strive every day to provide the very best entertainment possible for our fans,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “If you love the intense, edge-of-your-seat racing on the oval, we’ve got you covered with three days of racing in May. But if you prefer the technical challenge of the ROVAL mixed with the pressure of the Playoffs, we’ve got that too. What more could you ask for as a fan?”

Weekend ticket packages including all NASCAR race events start at just $69 for adults spring or fall, and kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10.

