Talladega Superspeedway to Host Two NASCAR Xfinity Series Races, One NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Again Next Season as NASCAR Announces 2022 Schedules for Both Series

NASCAR today announced the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedules, and for the third straight year, Talladega Superspeedway will host two Xfinity races as well as a Camping World Truck Series event.

The Xfinity Series, which has been a staple at the track since 1992, will be back for its traditional springtime event, the Ag-Pro 300, on Saturday, April 23, 2022, the day before the GEICO 500 Cup Series race. For the third straight year, the Xfinity Series will return for the second race in the Round of 12 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs – the Sparks 300 - on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. It will come the day prior to the Cup Series YellaWood 500, set for Sunday, Oct. 2.

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ Chevy Silverado 250 will again share the stage with the Xfinity Series next fall at the iconic venue, as it will this upcoming weekend with an epic doubleheader. It, too, will have Playoff ramifications in ’22, with the Chevy Silverado 250 being the elimination race in the Round of 8 for the Camping World Truck Series Playoffs.

In addition to the incredible racing that is in store for fans at Talladega Superspeedway in ’22, off the track they will be able to enjoy the one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience. Giving fans the chance to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR like never before, the Talladega Garage Experience offers fans the chance to be up-close to the NASCAR’s top drivers and teams via a fan walkway under the same roof as the Cup Series garage car bays. In addition, there’s the unique 35,000 square foot “Big Bill’s,” covered Open-Air Social Club, complete with ample seating, a bar and a 41-foot diagonal video screen, the opportunity to be a part of Ruoff Victory Lane, and lots more.

For 2022 Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series races on the 33-degree banked track, children 12 and under are admitted free to the grandstands and towers. Fans wishing to also attend the Cup Series races at ’Dega in ’22 are urged to secure their tickets early which will provide economic savings with a host of advance-priced opportunities (for a limited time) for both grandstand seating and camping options. Fans can get information on how to claim their reserved spots by calling 877-462-3343 (Go2-DEGA) or visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com .

Full ’22 Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series schedules can be found at www.nascar.com. Start times and television networks for all three series will be announced at a later date.

The ARCA Menards Series, a staple at Talladega Since the track opened in 1969, will also return to its spring weekend, and will join the Ag-Pro 300 for a doubleheader on Saturday, April 23.

Before the action in ’22, Talladega Superspeedway has unfinished business this Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 2-3) with a NASCAR Playoffs Tripleheader, featuring the YellaWood 500 at 1 p.m. CDT on Sunday. Saturday’s action will consist of the Chevy Silverado 250 at Noon CDT and the Sparks 300 at 3:30 p.m. CDT. Great tickets are available!

Admission to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, headlined by platinum-selling Dustin Lunch, is FREE to all infield guests, who purchases a ticket to the YellaWood 500. To see all admission options, including the Talladega Garage Experience, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 1-877-Go2-DEGA.

Fans are encouraged to keep up with all the happenings at the biggest, baddest race track on the planet by following Talladega Superspeedway on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

TSS PR