Daniel Hemric, Kurt Busch Team with Breast Cancer Survivors to Paint Pit Wall Pink

Alongside dozens of pink shirt-wearing breast cancer survivors, NASCAR drivers Kurt Busch and Daniel Hemric joined officials from Charlotte Motor Speedway and Blue Cross NC in painting Charlotte Motor Speedway’s pit wall pink on Tuesday.

The speedway’s eighth Paint Pit Wall Pink event has become an annual tradition to celebrate survivors, provide hope for those battling breast cancer and paint the 1,500-foot pink pit road wall to raise awareness of the importance of early detection.

Charlotte Motor Speedway Executive Vice President and General Manager Greg Walter and Performance Racing Network’s Lenny Batycki joined the survivors in painting the wall.

The event featured a special unveil of the pink Toyota Camry pace car for the Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross NC race on Oct. 9. The car, is covered in more than 600 digital signatures of breast cancer survivors and those currently battling, serves as a reminder that no one fights alone.

During the event, Hemric, whose family has been directly impacted by breast cancer, presented a green flag to Jennifer Grady, a breast cancer survivor and senior strategic policy consultant for Blue Cross NC who shared her story during Tuesday’s event.

“I am grateful that my cancer was detected early on to afford me more treatment options, because I know that isn’t always everyone’s story,” Grady said. “Early detection has significant impact on breast cancer treatment and outcomes, and I encourage every woman to commit to annual testing.”

Additionally, Busch shared that he has rallied drivers in the Cup Series to run pink window nets during the Oct. 10 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, to further raise awareness as part of an initiative called “Window for Hope.” The idea came to the Chip Ganassi Racing driver after he received a letter from a fan who mother was battling breast cancer asking if Busch could run a pink window net to show support for those battling.

“I’m like, ‘That sounds like a brilliant idea; let me go to work,” Busch said. “A small idea from a race fan will now have every NASCAR car at the ROVAL – at this year’s (Cup) race – will have a pink window net. We’re just trying to create more awareness of breast cancer, support survivors and everyone going through the process.”

Cheryl Parquet, Blue Cross NC’s director of community development and marketing activation, said that Paint the Wall Pink is inspiring each year.

“We’re grateful for partners like Charlotte Motor Speedway who share our passion for honoring survivors and increasing breast cancer awareness and early detection,” said Parquet. “The pink canvas ribbons our volunteers have painted are a reminder that our patients and survivors are not alone. In the face of breast cancer, we stand together.”

TICKETS:

To purchase Drive for the Cure 250 and Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 race tickets, fans can shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 1-800-455-FANS (3267). Kids 12 and under get in all weekend for just $10.

MORE INFO:

Fans can connect with Charlotte Motor Speedway and get the latest news by following on Twitter and Instagram, becoming a Facebook fan or downloading the Charlotte Motor Speedway mobile app.

CMS PR