Jag Metals Camper Shindig, Wild Asphalt Showdown and Concerts for Campers During Nascar Playoffs

The high energy and excitement of the on-track action during NASCAR Playoffs at Texas Motor Speedway will continue into the evenings with the JAG Metals Camper Shindig in the outer campground area and the Wild Asphalt BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss and concert in the infield.

The full schedule of campground activities fires up Friday, Oct. 15, with the Wild Asphalt BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss. Participants in the International Barbeque Cookers Association-sanctioned event will take to their grills in the GEICO Infield Campground at 8 a.m. in a smoke-filled quest to prepare and present the best brisket, ribs and chicken. Participants will be judged on best-in-class for each of those three BBQ standards, with an overall Grand Champion for most points earned in all three categories.

Judging will take place that evening on the GEICO Infield Campground stage, with the winners announced Sat., Oct. 16, on the pre-race stage prior to the start of the NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 335.

The $500 entry fee includes: one infield RV Spot in the GEICO Infield Campground, two infield wristbands, one vehicle pass and one BBQ pit site. Prizes awarded include products from Pit Boss Grills and VIP tickets for future Texas Motor Speedway events. The Wild Asphalt BBQ Showdown presented by Pit Boss is free for infield campers that pre-register.

The JAG Metals Camper Shindig will take center stage Saturday, Oct. 16, from 6 – 9 p.m. The Shindig is FREE to all campers and race fans who will get to enjoy: live music from Sarah Hobbs, Mike Webb, and Brendan Kyle; free hamburgers, hot dogs, and Coca-Cola products (while available); driver and celebrity appearances on stage and free parking. Speedway Motorsports host and on-camera personality Jose Castillo will be the master of ceremonies for the evening’s on-stage activities.

The JAG Metals Camper Shindig will be held outside the track in the festival area between the WinStar World Casino & Resort Lone Star Campgrounds and Lil’ Texas Motor Speedway, located between the back stretch of the speedway and Interstate 35W. Additional Texas Motor Speedway corporate partners scheduled to activate at the Shindig include: Pit Boss Grills, Big Frig, Chevrolet, and GEICO.

Also scheduled for Oct. 16 is a rock and roll concert by KISS cover band Destroyer. The band will take the GEICO Infield Campground stage at 10 p.m. for a two-hour show featuring all the hits from the legendary rockers, including Deuce , Detroit Rock City , Beth, and Rock and Roll All Night .

Click HERE to participate in the Wild Asphalt BBQ Showdown as well as see a full list of camper activities during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 NASCAR Playoffs weekend.

