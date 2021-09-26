Stafford Speedway September 24, 2021 SK Modified® Feature Finish Adjustment

Following post-race inspection of the Friday, September 24, 2021 SK Modified® feature at Stafford Motor Speedway, the first place finisher Stephen Kopcik and third place finisher Jon Puleo have been disqualified from the finishing order, making Todd Owen the race winner.

Both the #21 car of Kopcik and the #7 car of Puleo were penalized due to not meeting rule 20E – 12.3 Coil Over Shocks.

#21 SK Modified - Illegal Parts, Parts did not meet rule: 20E - 12.3 Coil Over Shocks per the Stafford Speedway SK Modified rulebook

#7 SK Modified - Illegal Parts, Parts did not meet rule: 20E - 12.3 Coil Over Shocks per the Stafford Speedway SK Modified rulebook

Please see below a revised finishing order for the Friday, September 24, 2021 SK Modified® feature event.

SK MODIFIED® (40)

1) Todd Owen, Somers

2) Keith Rocco, Berlin

3) David Arute, Stafford Springs

4) Michael Christopher, Jr., Wolcott

5) Noah Korner, Avon

6) Ronnie Williams, Tolland

7) Cory DiMatteo, Farmington

8) Woody Pitkat, Bellingham, MA

9) Michael Gervais, Jr., Wolcott

10) Bryan Narducci, Colchester

11) Doug Meservey, Jr., Chatham, MA

12) Matt Swanson, Acton, MA

13) Andrew Molleur, Shelton

14) Marcello Rufrano, North Haven

15) Anthony Flannery, East Hampton

16) Troy Talman, Oxford, MA

17) Dylan Kopec, Feeding Hills, MA

18) Matt Vassar, Berlin

19) Daniel Wesson, Monson, MA

20) Tyler Hines, North Haven

21) John Montesanto, North Branford

22) P.J. Peters, Oxford

23) Curt Brainard, Canton

24) Fran Siana, Enfield

For more information, visit www.staffordspeedway.com, checkout Stafford Speedway on Facebook or Twitter, or contact the track office at 860-684-2783.

Stafford Speedway PR