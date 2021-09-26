Stafford Speedway September 24, 2021 SK Modified® Feature Finish Adjustment

Following post-race inspection of the Friday, September 24, 2021 SK Modified® feature at Stafford Motor Speedway, the first place finisher Stephen Kopcik and third place finisher Jon Puleo have been disqualified from the finishing order, making Todd Owen the race winner.
Both the #21 car of Kopcik and the #7 car of Puleo were penalized due to not meeting rule 20E – 12.3 Coil Over Shocks.
#21 SK Modified - Illegal Parts, Parts did not meet rule: 20E - 12.3 Coil Over Shocks per the Stafford Speedway SK Modified rulebook
#7 SK Modified - Illegal Parts, Parts did not meet rule: 20E - 12.3 Coil Over Shocks per the Stafford Speedway SK Modified rulebook
Please see below a revised finishing order for the Friday, September 24, 2021 SK Modified® feature event.
SK MODIFIED® (40)
1) Todd Owen, Somers
2) Keith Rocco, Berlin
3) David Arute, Stafford Springs
4) Michael Christopher, Jr., Wolcott
5) Noah Korner, Avon
6) Ronnie Williams, Tolland
7) Cory DiMatteo, Farmington
8) Woody Pitkat, Bellingham, MA
9) Michael Gervais, Jr., Wolcott
10) Bryan Narducci, Colchester
11) Doug Meservey, Jr., Chatham, MA
12) Matt Swanson, Acton, MA
13) Andrew Molleur, Shelton
14) Marcello Rufrano, North Haven
15) Anthony Flannery, East Hampton
16) Troy Talman, Oxford, MA
17) Dylan Kopec, Feeding Hills, MA
18) Matt Vassar, Berlin
19) Daniel Wesson, Monson, MA
20) Tyler Hines, North Haven
21) John Montesanto, North Branford
22) P.J. Peters, Oxford
23) Curt Brainard, Canton
24) Fran Siana, Enfield
Stafford Speedway PR