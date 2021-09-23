Season Finale This Saturday Night At Macon IL Speedway

The 2021-season will come to an end this coming Saturday night, September 25, at Macon Speedway, in Macon, IL with BRANDT Season Championship night. All the point championships will be wrapped up and all the drivers will race for the special finale cup trophies. Mechanic and Powder Puff races will complete the night.

The tightest point battle heading into the night is in the Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman division. Springfield, IL’s Jim Farley, III has not won a feature this year but has been extremely consistent with eight top fives in eight starts. Farley leads by 26 points over Taylorville, IL’s Scott Landers. Landers will need to finish at least 13 spots ahead of Farley in the feature to take the top spot away. Rick Roedel, Roy Magee, and Dennis VanderMeersch round out the top five in the class.

With his first championship already locked up, Williamsville, IL’s Colby Sheppard will be looking to cap off the season with his third feature victory in the Decatur Building Trades Pro Late Models. Sheppard has an outstanding 14 top fives in 15 starts. Other winners looking to get back to victory lane include Jose Parga (8), Timmy Dick (2), Blaise Baker (1), Braden Johnson (1), and Dakota Ewing (1).

Guy Taylor, of Springfield, IL, has been a busy man this year, racing in three classes full-time and competing in as many as five features in one night, which was last week. Taylor will be the celebrated champion in two different classes, the BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds and Archers Alley Street Stocks. Taylor has taken five Modified victories but has yet to score a victory this year in the Street Stock class.

The early part of the season saw multiple winners with no repeats in the DIRTcar Pro Mod division. That all changed in the second half of the season, where Smithton, IL’s Kyle Helmick has claimed a total of seven features this year. Helmick has the championship wrapped up with Billy Knebel, Kevin Crowder, Guy Taylor, and Justin Reynolds completing the top five.

Rounding out Saturday’s division racing will be the DIRTcar Hornet division. Allan Harris, of Chatham, IL, has the point championship solidified, having claimed a division leading five feature wins. Billy Mason is second in the standings, with Shelby Beiler third, and Justin Coffey and Michael McKay fourth and fifth. With the points wrapped up, it will be all about claiming the feature trophy.

In addition to action from Macon’s six divisions, two Mechanic Races and one Powder Puff race will be held. One mechanic race will be held for Modified/Pro Mod type cars and the other for Sportsman/Street Stocks. The Powder Puff event will be held, utilizing Hornet race cars.

Pit gates will open Saturday at 4:00, grandstands at 5:00, hotlaps will take the track at 6:00, with racing at 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is $15, while kids 11 and under are free.

